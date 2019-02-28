Intrepid Travel and its sister company, Peregrine Adventures, are offering free companion fares on their Arctic Unveiled itinerary, an eight-day cruise to Spitsbergen, Norway, pictured. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, a property of 19 bungalow suites in Guatemala, is offering 3 0 percent off two-night stays. With the Discover Eternal Spring deal, a waterfront queen suite starts at $606 (normally $866) for two nights, plus 22 percent tax. Rate also includes breakfast and WiFi. Stay by March 31. Info: laslagunashotel.com.

Red Reflet Ranch, a 27,000-acre luxury ranch at the base of Wyoming’s Big Horn Mountains, is offering 25 percent off its all-inclusive rates through May. A five-night stay in March costs $2,100 per person double (usually $2,800) and $2,437 (was $3,250) in April and May. Rate includes gourmet meals (many ingredients come from the ranch’s butcher shop, organic greenhouse and gardens); all beverages, including alcoholic; and activities, such as cattle drives, guided hikes, use of ATVs, mountain biking, zip-lining and more. Add 9 percent in taxes. Info: 866-766-2340, red-reflet-ranch.net .

Tourissimo is offering 20 percent savings on a cycling tour in Italy. The seven-night “Lake Garda to Venice Lagoon” trip departing June 22 now starts at $3,596 per person double, an $899 savings. The tour welcomes beginners and includes accommodations in three hotels; all meals with wine, beer and coffee; bicycle rental; two guides; support van; luggage transport; several sight-seeing tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by April 1 by calling 857-997-0051. Info: t ourissimo.travel .

Sea

Intrepid Travel and its sister company, Peregrine Adventures, are offering free companion fare on their Arctic Unveiled itinerary. The eight-day cruise to Spitsbergen, Norway, starts at $4,590 — with limited availability — for two travelers and includes meals (seven breakfasts, six lunches, seven dinners), accommodations on the expedition cruise ship, transportation to and from the ship on Zodiac boats and weatherproof expedition boots. Book by March 31; depart June 23. Info: 855-832-4859, peregrineadventures.com; 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us.

Book a two-night cruise from Palm Beach, Fla., to Grand Bahama Island with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and receive a “Triple Play Offer” valued at $135 per cabin. The deal includes five drinks ($60 value), a $25 onboard credit and $50 in casino match play coupons. Price for cruise starts at $159 per person single or double. Deal applies to all 2019 cruises; no deadline to book. Info: 800-995-3201, bahamasparadisecruise.co m .

Air

Emirates Airlines has sale fares for travel through June 1. Round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Delhi, for example, starts at $879; fare on other airlines starts at about $1,000. Cheapest fares apply to Sunday-Wednesday departures and Monday-Thursday returns. A seven-day minimum stay is required. Book by March 3 at emirates.com/us/english/book/featured-fares.

Package

World Spree Travel is offering its Exotic Vietnam package starting at $1,099 per person double. The trip includes airfare from New York to Saigon (now called Ho Chi Minh City), with return from Hanoi; airfare from Saigon to Hanoi; seven nights of lodging with breakfasts; two half-day city tours; ground transportation; airport transfer; and taxes. Lowest price applies to select departures in May and September. Purchased separately, trip would start at about $1,300 per person double. No deadline to book, but deal is based on availability. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.