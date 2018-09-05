Travelers who book nonstop round-trip flights on Azores Airlines from Boston to Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island (pictured), receive a free round-trip flight to another island in the Azores. (Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Conrad Cartagena, an oceanfront resort in Cartagena, Columbia, is offering an all-inclusive deal for minimum three-night stays through Dec. 22. Rate starts at $156 per night per person double (plus $29 taxes), and includes three meals daily at select resort restaurants; non-premium liquor, local beer and house wine selection by the glass at two resort bars; fitness center; kids club; twice-daily shuttle service from hotel to Cartagena’s walled city; and WiFi. Savings vary, but a three-night stay with components purchased separately would typically cost about $450 more per couple. Book by Nov. 15. Info: conradcartagena.com.

Baltimore’s Ivy Hotel, Maryland’s only Relais & Châteaux property, is offering a “Charmed a la Carte” package Sundays through Thursdays that applies to stays in the property’s Row House guest rooms. It includes continental breakfast, two cocktails at the Mansion Bar and concierge services. Rooms start at $395 per night, a 34 percent savings (non-sale rates begin at $595 per night). Book now through December 2018. Info: theivybaltimore.com.

Eurail is offering a deal on its Eurail Global Passes, which offer savings on standard rail fares in 28 countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Book before Sept. 17 to save 35 percent. Info: eurail.com.

Sea

Seabourn is offering free perks on select sailings, including suite upgrades, shipboard credits and WiFi packages. For example, book a veranda suite on the Jan. 12 departure of the seven-night Yacht Harbors cruise from Barbados to St. Maarten, and receive a three-category upgrade ($300-per-person value), a 300-minute WiFi package ($120 value), and a $300-per-suite shipboard credit; price starts at $3,799 per person double plus $125 port charges. The “Set Sail Event” applies to select cruises departing through May 2020. Purchase by Nov. 13. Info: 800-929-9391, seabourn.com.

Air

Southwest has a sale on its nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to tropical destinations such as Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. For example, round-trip air to Punta Cana starts at $456, with taxes. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. Available travel dates vary by destination. Book by Sept. 20 at southwest.com.

Book a nonstop round-trip flight on Azores Airlines from Boston to Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, with round-trip fare starting at about $507, and receive a free round-trip flight to another island in the Azores. Value of “Island Hopper” promo varies by island; for example, round-trip flight from Ponta Delgada to Terceira typically costs about $171. Deal applies to travel Jan. 10 to Feb. 28; some dates are sold out. Fare from Washington to Boston, booked separately, starts at about $157 round trip. Book by Sept. 30 by calling 800-762-9995. Info: azoresairlines.pt.

Package

CheapCaribbean.com is offering a Deal of Fortune promo to select spots in the Caribbean and Mexico, where customers choose the destination and the online travel agency chooses the resort. For example, a four-night deal to a family-friendly all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana in early October, now starts at $721 per person double including round-trip flights from BWI; package would typically start at about $914 per person. Restrictions, booking deadlines and available dates vary by destination. Info: 800-786-0435, cheapcaribbean.com.

Carol Sottili and Megan McDonough

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.