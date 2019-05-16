TAP Portugal is offering round-trip fares from $554 on its new nonstop service between Washington Dulles and Lisbon. (iStock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

For the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, Roma Experience is offering f ree tours in Florence to guests with the same name as the Italian artist and 25 percent off for travelers named Leonardo or Leonard. The Da Vinci Discount Code offer applies to several excursions, including the private Uffizi Gallery tour ($336 per person); the three-hour tour of Palazzo Davanzati, Palazzo Medici-Riccardi and Palazzo Vecchio ($336); and the six-hour private city tour ($607). Book by May 31; valid through the year. Proof of name required. Info: romaexperience.com.

At the Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach, save up to $799 on stays through Dec. 31. The Palms & Paradise package starts at $1,071 and includes three nights in an ocean-view room, daily buffet breakfast for two at Essensia (worth $144), two welcome cocktails ($30), $50 spa credit per person, three-day tiki cabana or beach cabanita rental ($525), and a chef-led tour of the hotel’s organic garden, plus a garden starter kit to take home. Add 14 percent tax and $29 nightly hotel fee. Book by Dec. 23. Info: 800-550-0505, thepalmshotel.com.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, a 125-acre beachfront resort in Naples, Fla., is offering 20 percent off stays from June 1 through Sept. 30. For example, a one-night stay in mid-July starts at $278, including taxes, a savings of $66. Holiday blackouts apply. Info: 844-735-2022, naplesbeachhotel.com.

Sea

Victoria Cruises is offering a two-for-one dea l on superior cabins and 40 percent off its executive suites on its 2019 Three Gorges Highlights cruises on China’s Yangtze River. The Spring Special deal applies to the four-night sailing from Yichang to Chongqing and the three-night cruise on the reverse itinerary. A superior cabin starts at $340 per person double and an executive suite starts at $768 (a $512 savings), including port charges. A mandatory $90 shore excursion package and $25 service charge are extra. Book via 800-348-8084 by May 31. Info: victoriacruises.com.

Air

TAP Portugal is offering round-trip fares from $554 on its new nonstop service between Washington Dulles and Lisbon. The lowest fares apply to select January-March flights and do not include checked luggage and advance seat assignment. Flights operate daily except Tuesdays and Saturdays. Info: flytap.com.

Package

Overseas Adventure Travel, a small-group tour operator, is offering free airfare on several Europe trips departing in September and October. For example, the 16-day Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions package starts at $5,495 per person double and includes air from Washington Dulles to Palermo, with return from Catania (normally from $1,300); hotel accommodations; 30 meals; ground transportation; two dozen activities, such as a day at a Sicilian farm or hiking Mount Etna; taxes; and more. Book by June 30 with promo code OAT SAVE 2019. Info: 800-955-1925, oattravel.com .

SmarTours has a sale on select Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s trips to destinations across the globe, including Antarctica, Africa, Asia and South America. For example, the nine-night Splendors of Egypt tour departing Dec. 24 starts at $2,799 per person double, a savings of $400. Also, pay by check and save an additional $100. Price includes round-trip airfare from New York to Cairo; five nights’ hotel in Cairo and Luxor; three-night Nile cruise; ground transportation; 17 meals; tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by May 31. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.