This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Mountain Lodges of Peru is offering 15 percent off select October departures of its “Sacred Valley & Lares Adventure.” The five-day lodge-to-lodge program costs $2,040 per person double (was $2,400); the seven-day program is $2,635 (was $3,100). Price includes round-trip travel from Cusco, lodging, meals, hiking, guides and taxes. Book by Aug. 10. Info: 877-491- 5261, mountainlodgesofperu.com/svla-15-off-october.

TrekAmerica, which caters to travelers 18 to 38, is taking 25 percent off several last-minute summer trips around the United States. For example, the nine-day “Alaskan BLT” trip, which departs Anchorage on Aug. 12, starts at $1,777 per person (down from $2,369), and the 21-day “Southern Sun from New York” starts at $2,362 (vs. $3,149). Price includes lodging, private transportation, activities and guide. For the “Southern Sun” trip to Los Angeles, which has several departures in September, add $10 for the daily food kitty. Book by Aug 18. Info: 888-248-5859, trekamerica.com.

Pay for one night at Banyan Tree Cabo Marques, in Acapulco, Mexico, and receive a free second night. A two-night stay starts at $494, including taxes. Book the “Night on Us” promo by Aug. 31; stay Sunday through Thursday, until Dec. 19. Some blackout dates apply. The luxury hillside resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean features 45 villas, each with a private pool. Info: 800-591-0439, banyantree.com/en/mexico/cabo-marques/offers/night-on-us.

Sea

With the Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, save 30 percent on all 2019 India cruises. For example, the 13-day “India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges” cruise that sails from New Delhi to Kolkata starts at $5,510 per person double, including taxes, a savings of $2,310. Add $170 port charges. Price includes five nights’ lodging in New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur; eight-day cruise down the Ganges; onboard meals and drinks; all gratuities; airport transfers; and a new wellness program featuring onboard yoga and meditation. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 800-257-2407, uniworld.com/en.

AdventureSmith Explorations is offering savings on select cruise/land packages. Pair a three-night or four-night Galapagos cruise aboard the Petrel, a 16-passenger catamaran, with a three-night stay at La Selva Amazon EcoLodge and save $500 per person. On the five-night cruise with the ecolodge stay, save $750 or $1,000, depending on departure date. The deal also includes a free night at the Red Mangrove hotel on the island of Santa Cruz (a $427 value). Promo applies to select August-through-December departures. Cruise prices vary. For example, before the discount, the three-night itinerary starts at $3,245 per person double and the land portion costs $1,445. Price includes round-trip flights from Quito to Coca, two-hour motorized canoe transport to the lodge and three nights’ lodging. Book by Sept. 15; travel by Dec. 31. Info: 877-620-2875, adventuresmithexplorations.com/petrel-galapagos-cruises.

Air

Primera Air, a low-fare airline based in Latvia, has a sale on its new service between Washington Dulles and London Stanstead. Round-trip fare starts at $411. Price includes one carry-on bag and taxes; one piece of checked luggage costs $44 more. Travel Aug. 22 to Oct. 31. Fare on other carriers starts at $700. Info: primeraair.com.

Book a ticket on JetBlue by Aug. 6, fly by Aug. 31 and receive a promo code good for 20 percent off the base fare on a flight between Sept. 25 and Oct. 31. Value varies. For example, a round-trip flight from Reagan National to Los Angeles typically starts at about $262, before taxes — a savings of about $52. Restrictions include holiday blackout dates and no Friday or Sunday travel. One code per reservation, up to a maximum of seven. Info: www.jetblue.com/deals/take-off.

Package

British Airways has a sale on packages to Europe, plus extra savings on select hotels. For example, a trip to London in early November starts at $1,073 per person double (a $233 savings) and includes nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to London, four nights at the Rembrandt Hotel and taxes. Travel through Dec. 18 and Jan. 1-March 31. Book by Monday at ba.com, or pay $10 additional by calling 800-247-9297.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.