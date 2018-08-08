Hurtigruten is offering free flights on several of its 2019 itineraries. For example, the “Antarctica and Falklands — Southern Hemisphere Adventure” package includes, such a flight from New York City, Los Angeles or Miami to Montevideo, Uruguay, with return from Buenos Aires, pictured. (David Fernandez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Earn a free third night — plus a spa credit — at Hacienda Beach Club & Residences, a 22-acre beachfront resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The “Buy Two Nights, Get One Free” rate starts at $1,050 for three nights, plus 19 percent tax, and includes a $100 spa credit. Travel through Oct. 31. Info: 866-300-0084, haciendacaboresort.com.

Occidental Papagayo, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica, is offering 30 percent off stays through September. Rooms start at $221 for two people (normally from $316) and include meals and drinks at four restaurants and four bars; access to two pools and gym; activities including tennis, snorkeling and kayaking; and taxes. Info: 800-227-2356, barcelo.com/en-us/occidental-hotels/hotels/costa-rica/gulf-of-papagayo/occidental-papagayo/#rooms.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa, in Delray Beach, Fla., is offering a f ree fourth night. For example, a four-night stay over Labor Day weekend starts at $848, including taxes, resort fee and access to a private beach club. The usual rate is $1,132. Stay through Sept. 30; request promo code STAY4. Info: 877-577-3242, www.theseagatehotel.com/packages-and-offers/4th-night-free.

Sea

Hurtigruten is offering free flights on several of its 2019 Antarctica itineraries. For example, the 20-day “Antarctica and Falklands — Southern Hemisphere Adventure,” which departs on Oct. 26, 2019, starts at $8,689 per person double and includes an expedition cruise aboard the MS Midnatso; flight from New York City, Los Angeles or Miami to Montevideo, Uruguay, with return from Buenos Aires; flight from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Buenos Aires; pre-cruise hotel night in Montevideo; post-cruise hotel night in Buenos Aires; all transfers; and taxes. Book by Aug. 31 at 888-537-0552. Info: hurtigruten.com/explorer-offers-new/antarctica-free-flight-offer.

Second passengers sharing a stateroom receive 50 percent off select Royal Caribbean cruises. For example, an interior cabin on a three-night Bahamas cruise departing Miami on Dec. 14 starts at $438 for the first passenger and $219 for the second, plus port charges of $95 each. The cruise also qualifies for an additional $25 discount per cabin. Total price: $822 per couple, a savings of $252. Book by Aug. 29. Use promo code SAVE for additional discount. Info: 866-562-7625, royalcaribbean.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has a sale from Washington Dulles to Dublin. Round-trip fare with taxes starts at $402 for the saver fare, which does not include a checked bag or advance seat selection. Fare on other airlines starts at $505. Travel Nov. 6 to March 31; blackout dates of Dec. 18 to Jan. 5 apply. Saturday-night minimum stay required. Book by Aug. 15 at aerlingus.com.

Package

Couples save up to $1,000 on SmarTours’s “Kenya Wildlife Safari” or “ South Africa Highlights & Safari.” The 11-night South Africa trip starts at $3,099 per person double for select departures in February and March. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Cape Town, with return from Johannesburg; one domestic flight; 11 nights’ lodging in five locations; game drives; and 18 meals. The nine-night Kenya tour starts at $3,899 per person double for two departures in May and includes round-trip air from New York to Nairobi; nine nights’ lodging in five locations; game drives; and 24 meals. Both safaris also include ground transportation, airport transfers and taxes. Also, pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. Book by Aug. 16. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com.

Carol Sottili and Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.