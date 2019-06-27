With Trafalgar, save up to 15 percent on packages to Europe, including its Best of Switzerland trip that includes Zurich. (iStock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

At Vista Celestial, a luxury boutique hotel in Costa Rica, save $850 on the Midsummer Night’s Dream package, which runs through July. The deal starts at $4,398 per couple for five nights’ accommodations; $200 credit for tours and spa services; daily meals and beverages, including alcohol; and taxes. For longer stays, book seven nights from $6,155 and receive a $250 credit, or 10 nights for $8,295 and a $300 credit. Reserve by July 1. Info: 888-829-7560, vistacelestial.com.

Angsana Lang Co, a resort in central Vietnam, is offering a free night. The Night on Us — Stay 4 Pay 3 deal includes a free fourth night, daily buffet breakfast for two at the Market Place, shuttle service to the airport and to Danang and Hue, and taxes. Valid through Dec. 31, 2020. Prices vary. For instance, a four-night stay in mid-September starts at $599, a savings of at least $140. Info: angsana.com/en/vietnam.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering its 1999 grand opening rate. Through July, pay $99 per night, plus $14 taxes. Rooms typically average about $175, plus $24 taxes. Book by phone at 888-270-0532 and request the Twenty Years of Love promo. Info: monaco-saltlakecity.com.

Sea

With Paul Gauguin Cruises, receive a shipboard credit of up to $500 per stateroom on select South Pacific sailings. The promo applies to nine cruises ranging from seven to 11 nights that sail round trip from Papeete, Tahiti, from January through March. Non-balcony staterooms earn a $300 shipboard credit, and balcony staterooms and suites receive a $500 credit. Cruise prices vary. For example, the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands cruise departing Jan. 11 starts at $5,095 per person double, plus $149 port charges. Price includes round-trip air from Los Angeles or San Francisco, airport transfers and gratuities. Book by July 31. Info: 800-848-6172, pgcruises.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has sale fares from Washington Dulles to cities throughout Europe. For example, the round-trip fare to Paris starts at $679; fare on other airlines starts at about $830. Saturday-night minimum stay required. Travel Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Book by July 16 at aerlingus.com.

Package

Book a Trafalgar vacation to Europe by June 30 and receive up to 15 percent off plus a $300 airfare credit per couple. The sale applies to departures throughout September. For example, the land portion of the Best of Switzerland trip departing Sept. 7 starts at $2,460 per person double, a savings of $434. The discounted round-trip air from Washington to Zurich starts at $793 per person. The eight-night trip includes lodging in Baveno, Italy, and the Swiss cities of Zurich, Montreaux, Zermatt, St. Mortiz and Lucerne; 12 meals; and land transportation. Info: 866-513-1995, trafalgar.com.

Icelandair Holidays has a deal featuring the Iceland Airwaves music festival, which takes place Nov. 6-9. Choose from two to 10 nights, with departures starting on Nov. 4. A three-night package with round-trip air from Washington Dulles, a festival pass and taxes costs $720 per person. Add lodging at the Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Natura and pay $972 single or $846 per person double. Other hotels are also available. The wristband is valid for all four days and grants access to all concerts. The festival pass normally costs $144, the hotel starts at $137 a night and air is about $688 over the event dates. Info: icelandair.com/vacations.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.