This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Banyan Tree Mayakoba, a luxury resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, is offering a free fourth night on bookings of three nights. The Night on Us promotion starts at $479 a night and includes accommodations in a villa with a private pool and two rental bikes. Add 19 percent tax and 15 percent service charge. For example, a long weekend in early August costs $2,890 for a Bliss Pool Villa, a savings of more than $700. Book 45 days in advance; stay through Dec. 18. Info: 800-591-0439, banyantree.com/en.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority, the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, and the Ministry of Tourism have unveiled the Israel Pass, which offers up to 20 percent off entry fees to national parks and nature reserves plus public transportation. The card, which applies to about 70 natural and cultural attractions nationwide, costs $24 for three sites and $32 for six. To save on bus and railway transportation, load your preferred amount on the RAV-KAV ride card and add more money as needed. The cards also offer discounts on accommodations, restaurants and cafes. Purchase at the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety booth in the Terminal 3 arrivals hall at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Info: israelpass.biz.

The Red Lion Inn, in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with the Fitz’s Nifty Fifty package. The deal includes up to 20 percent off rates, a $50 food and beverage credit, and a bottle of Red Lion Inn wine. Prices vary, for example, a midweek stay in May costs $219, including taxes, for a queen room in the main inn. Valid through June 27. If you’re wondering who Fitz is: It’s Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick, the couple who purchased and renovated the historic property in 1969. Info: 413-298-5545, redlioninn.com.

Sea

With AmaWaterways, receive free airfare on select river cruises in Europe. For example, the 14-night Magnificent Europe cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam (or reverse itinerary) starts at $6,899 per person double, including taxes and transatlantic flight from Washington Dulles. The ship sails on three rivers and visits five countries, including Slovakia, Hungary and Germany. Select departures in June through August. Airfare to Budapest, with return from Amsterdam, typically costs from $1,500. Book by May 31 using promo code FLYFREE. Info: 800-626-0126, amawaterways.com.

Victory Cruise Lines is offering up to 68 percent off its Great Lakes cruises. For example, the 10-night Montreal to Detroit cruise starts at $2,499 per person double (plus $429 port charge), down from $6,385. Select departures June-August and October. The 12-night cruise from Montreal to Boston starts at $2,499 (plus $459 port charge), down from $7,799. Depart Oct. 19. Book by June 30; use promo code 2019 VICTORY 60. Info: 888-907-2636, victorycruiselines.com.

Air

Alaska Air has a sale on flights from Washington to the West Coast. For example, round-trip fares from Washington Dulles to Los Angeles start at $292, with taxes; fares from BWI Marshall to San Diego start at $317. For the lowest price, choose the more restricted saver category. Book by April 29 at least 21 days in advance, and travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 28-June 19. Other airlines are matching. Info: alaskaair.com.

Package

With Gate 1 Travel, save nearly 30 percent on the June 22 departure of the Canadian Rockies & Western Canada package. The trip starts at $6,545 per couple — a savings of $1,987 — and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Calgary, with return from Vancouver; 12 nights’ hotel accommodations; 15 meals; motor coach and ferry transportation; entrance fees and excursions, and taxes. Book by May 31 with promo code LMCA28. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com.

Travel staff

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.