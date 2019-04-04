Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering a two- or three-category suite upgrade plus a $250 shipboard credit on 14 sailings in exotic locales, including Australia. (Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

With the Tax Day Love offer, earn a free night for a friend at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania. To qualify, book the first reservation on April 15 and stay between April 16 and Dec. 22. The complimentary night is valid Sunday through Thursday, through Dec. 22. Deluxe rooms start at $249 a night, including taxes and fees. Info: 814-623-8100, omnihotels.com.

Casa De Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic is offering a free third night on stays through Oct. 31. To receive the free night, book two nights in a luxury villa by May 31; rates start at $799 a night, plus 28 percent tax. The deal also includes the use of golf carts for cruising around the property; $100 resort credit; cocktails at the resort’s newest restaurant, Chilango; and daily breakfast. The resort is also offering a family deal: Kids ages 12 and younger stay, play and eat free (one child per adult). Nightly rates start from $199 per adult for the all-inclusive option and from $149 for room-only. Info: 855-580-4814, casadecampo.com.do.

EF Go Ahead Tours is offering $150 to $700 in savings on more than 150 itineraries. For example, save $400 per person on the June 25 departure of the 12-night Greek Islands: Mykonos, Santorini and Crete tour. The trip costs $3,199 per person double and includes lodging, 17 meals, motor coach transport, three ferry transfers, flight between Crete and Athens, tour guide, three tours and taxes. Book the Seven Continent Sale by April 30. Info: 800-590-1161, goaheadtours.com.

Sea

With Regent Seven Seas Cruises, book on one of 14 voyages in Asia, Australia, New Zealand or the South Pacific and receive a two- or three-category suite upgrade and a $250 shipboard credit per stateroom. Savings vary. For example, on the 14-night Enlightened Passage trip, which departs Singapore on Dec. 6, book a deluxe veranda suite for $15,499 per couple, including taxes, and receive an upgrade to a penthouse suite, a savings of $1,400. Or pay $17,899 for a penthouse suite and sleep in a voyager suite, a savings of $6,700. The cruise includes a pre- or post-cruise land program with three nights’ lodging and daily tours; business-class flight with airport transfers; unlimited shore excursions and beverages; prepaid gratuities; dining at specialty restaurants; and unlimited WiFi. Use promo code “Elevate and Explore.” Info: 844-875-9746, rssc.com.

Save up to $1,000 per cabin on select departures of American Cruise Lines’ Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise in the Pacific Northwest. For example, select June and July departures aboard the American Pride start at $4,310 per person double, a $500 savings. The trip includes a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and a seven-night cruise between Portland, Ore., and Clarkston, Wash. Book the pre-cruise stay 30 days in advance. Info: 800-460-4518, america ncruiselines.com.

Air

Southwest has a systemwide sale to select destinations, including flights from the Washington area’s three airports. For example, nonstop flights from Reagan National to Nashville start at $211 round trip, including taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $271. Restrictions vary by destination. For most domestic destinations, fly Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday through June 12 and Aug. 20-Oct. 31. Blackout dates apply; 21-day advance purchase required. Book by April 11 at southwest.com.

Package

Vacation Express is discounting its all-inclusive vacations in the Dominican Republic. For example, a six-night trip departing Aug. 16 starts at $999 per person double and includes nonstop flights from BWI to Punta Cana, accommodations at the Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and taxes. Priced separately, the package costs about $1,260. Book by April 30; travel through Dec. 23. Info: 800-309-4717, vacationexpress.com .

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.