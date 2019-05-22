Grab a companion, take Amtrak to Philadelphia and experience locales such as Love Park, above. The second passenger rides for free on Saturdays through the summer. (Matt Rourke/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Amtrak has free companion train fares on Saturday travel along the Northeast Corridor. With the Saturday BOGO Sale, buy one free adult ticket for any destination between Washington and Boston, and receive a free second ticket. For example, the one-way fare from Washington to New York’s Penn Station is $96 for two travelers on the Northeast Regional and $173 on Acela. The trip to Philadelphia costs $59 and $128, respectively. Use discount code C222. Book through June 5 for Saturday travel through Sept. 7. Info: amtrak.com .

Save up to 30 percent on Great Wolf Lodge properties around the country this summer. For example, Great Wolf Lodge Pennsylvania in the Poconos starts at $283 a night, including taxes, down from $381. Great Wolf Lodge Virginia, in Williamsburg, starts at $295; the normal rate is from $430. Price includes two-day access to the water park and family activities around the resort, such as yoga and dance parties. The Great Wolf Lodge Summer Camp-In Sale is valid through Aug. 1. Book by May 31 using promo code FLASH. Info: greatwolf.com.

Gondwana Ecotours is offering $1,000 off its first Olympic Peninsula Tour in Washington state. The pilot trip from Seattle costs $3,995 per person double and includes eight nights’ lodging in five locations across the peninsula; 17 meals; daily activities, such as whale-watching, a scenic float plane ride and hiking; ground transportation; guides; and taxes. Depart on Aug. 23. Info: 877-587-8479, gondwanaecotours.com.

Sea

Save $500 on U River Cruises’ new themed excursions in Germany. U in Drag, which departs on July 6, and Tattoo on U, which sets sail on Aug. 17, start at $1,166 per person double for a studio triple and $1,499 for a studio. Add $170 in port charges. The seven-night cruises sail between Frankfurt and Regensburg and include three daily meals, open bar, daily excursions, onboard programming and such attractions as stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and celebrity tattoo artists, depending on the theme. Book by June 30. Info: 866-784-5755, ubyuniworld.com/us.

With Holland America’s “Who’s In Your Crew?” promotion, save 50 percent on the first two guests sharing a cabin, with the third and fourth passengers paying only port fees. The deal applies to select 2019 Europe and transatlantic sailings. For example, the 12-night Adriatic Dream cruise departing Venice on June 20 starts at $2,290 for four adults sharing a cabin — $805 each for two passengers plus $170 per person port charges. Book by July 15. Info: 855-932-1711, hollandamerica.com.

Air

Air Tahiti Nui has a sale on nonstop flights from the West Coast to Papeete, Tahiti. For example, the fare from Los Angeles starts at $890 round trip; the flight typically starts at about $1,200. For the lowest fare, travel through June 17, July 9-16 and Aug. 15-Nov. 30. Priced separately, round-trip fare between Washington and Los Angeles starts at about $300. Book by May 26. Info: airtahitinui.com.

Package

World Spree Travel is offering its Middle Kingdom Tour of China from $1,799 per person double. The Nov. 17 trip includes airfare from Washington Dulles to Beijing, with return from Shanghai; nine nights’ lodging in Beijing, Xi’an and Shanghai; two flights within China; ground transportation; 14 meals; sightseeing tours; guide; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, airfare and hotels alone cost about $2,000. Book by May 31. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.