Grasshopper Adventures is offering 20 percent off two departures of its Mekong Bike & Boat Adventure in Vietnam and Cambodia. Here, vehicles pass over the Dragon Bridge in Danang, Vietnam. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the Inn at Sea Island, on the Georgia coast, is charging $5 for the third night. Book two nights (from $318) and receive a third night for $5, plus 12 percent tax and $5 nightly charge. Rate includes breakfast buffet, bicycles and a shuttle to Sea Island. Book by Feb. 6; stay by Dec. 31. Use promo code INN5YR. Info: 855-572-4975, seaisland.com.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is kicking off its fourth-annual Kids Free Spring Break, which runs from March 1 through April 21. With the citywide promotion, families with children receive free lodging, meals, classes and cultural experiences. For example, the Meow Wolf Adventure at La Fonda on the Plaza includes accommodations for two adults and up to two kids under age 17, breakfast (free for kids), four tickets to Meow Wolf-House of Eternal Return (free for kids; normally $19 each) and a family pass to the Harrell House Bug Museum. Rates start at $295 a night, including taxes. On Wednesdays from March 7 through April 4, buy two adult full-day lift tickets at Ski Santa Fe ($80 each) and one child age 12 or younger skis for free, a savings of $54. For all deals: santafe.org.

Sonesta’s two all-inclusive resorts on St. Maarten, which were damaged during Hurricane Irma, have extended their reopening offer, with discounts of up to 45 percent. At the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, which reopened on Dec. 15, a two-night stay for two adults in mid-May starts at $913, including taxes — a savings of $747. At the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, which is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 27, two nights in May starts at $528 for two guests — a savings of $432. Two-night minimum required. Book by Feb. 28; travel through Dec. 20. Request promo code REOPENING. Info: 800-766-3782, www.sonesta.com/stmaarten.

Sea

Grasshopper Adventures is offering 20 percent off two departures of its Mekong Bike & Boat Adventure in Vietnam and Cambodia. The 11-day bike-and-riverboat adventure from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Saigon starts at $3,920 per person double, down from $4,900. Price includes most meals, bikes, ground transportation, guides, taxes and more. Depart July 30 or Dec. 20. Book by March 1. Info: 844-874-3720, grasshopper

adventures.com.

Book a 2020 European sailing with Emerald Waterways by April 30 and receive a $1,000 discount per couple on sailings of at least 14 nights and $500 on sailings of seven to 13 nights. For example, the 14-night Splendours of Europe cruise between Amsterdam and Budapest departing Oct. 25, 2020, starts at $3,895 per person double, including taxes. Info: 857-444-4676, www.emeraldwaterways.com.

Air

Fiji Airways has a $699 sale fare, including taxes, on round-trip flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Fiji, Australia and New Zealand. Other airlines are matching in some markets. Blackout dates apply and vary by destination. Book by Feb. 8 at www.fijiairways.com. Travel through Dec. 10. Purchased separately, nonstop fare starts at $240 from Washington to Los Angeles and from $290 to San Francisco.

Package

Save $150 per person on Ritz Tours’s Yangtze Essence tour in China, plus receive Victoria Cruises’s luxury amenities program, a $200 value. The 11-night trip starts at $2,899 per person double for select departures in April and November. Price includes round-trip air from New York; three flights in China; seven nights’ lodging in Beijing, Xian and Shanghai; four-night Yangtze River trip; cruise amenity package with such extras as wine and beer at dinner; three shore excursions; sightseeing tours; motor coach transport; airport transfers; and taxes. Also, save an additional $50 per person by using promo code RITZ2019 and booking online by Feb. 28. Info: 888-345-7489, ww.ritztours.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.