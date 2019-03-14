Kids sail for free on Celebrity Cruises departing April 1 through Dec. 31. The deal applies to cruises of at least four nights in the Caribbean, Alaska (pictured), Europe, Asia, Panama Canal, South America and other destinations. (All Canada Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Brooklyn’s NU Hotel is honoring Frida Kahlo with more than 25 percent off a package focused on the Mexican painter. The VIP Frida Kahlo special starts at $339 a night and includes accommodations in the Frida mural room by Mexican artist Miguel Ayuso, continental breakfast, two tickets to the Kahlo exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, two Kahlo-inspired margaritas at the NU Bar & Lounge, a copy of the exhibit book and a $75 gift certificate to Colonia Verde, a Mexican restaurant. Valid through May 12. The Frida perks typically cost $206. Add 14 percent tax and $15 resort fee. Info: 718-852-8585, nuhotelbrooklyn.com.

Save 30 percent at the Resort at Pedregal, a AAA five-diamond property in C abo San Lucas, Mexico. The Spring Into Cabo deal starts at $575 per night, down from $825, and includes VIP round-trip transfers from the Los Cabos airport, daily breakfast buffet, $100 resort credit, 20 percent off Beyond the Beach: Baja Luxploration experiences and welcome margaritas. Add a 15 percent service charge, 16 percent tax and 3 percent OCC charge. Stay at least four nights in an ocean-view room through April. Info: 844-733-7342, theresortatpedregal.com.

Wild Dunes Resort, a beachfront property on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms, is offering 20 percent off through May 24. For example, a three-night weekday stay in early May in a village studio suite starts at $836, including taxes; the usual rate is $1,041. The Spring to the Beach package applies to a variety of accommodations, including single-family homes and condominiums. Three-night minimum required. Request promo code SPRG19. Info: 866-359-5593, destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes.

Sea

On Celebrity Cruises, kids sail free on cruises departing April 1 through Dec. 31. The deal applies to cruises of at least four nights in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Asia, Panama Canal, South America and other destinations. Kids must be ages 17 and younger and share a cabin with two adults. For example, the 10-night Bermuda & New England cruise departing Cape Liberty, N.J., on May 26 costs $2,834 for a family of four in an interior stateroom — a savings of $1,578. Taxes included. In addition, third and fourth passengers ages 18 years and older sharing an ocean-view stateroom or higher category save 50 percent during the same travel period. Book by April 3. Info: 888-751-7804, celebritycruises.com.

Book a select Regent Seven Seas cruise by March 31 and receive a $250 shipboard credit per cabin. The promotion applies to 30 cruises departing May through October, with itineraries in Europe and Alaska, and a transition cruise from Los Angeles to Miami. Prices vary. For example, a seven-night Alaska cruise from Vancouver to Seward, Alaska, starts at $6,199 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles, shore excursions, specialty restaurants, beverages, tips, WiFi and taxes. The shipboard credit is valid on spa services, enhanced shore excursions and other extras. Request promo Time to Explore. Info: 844-873-2380, rssc.com.

Package

CIE Tours is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a promo that combines discounted airfare with escorted vacation packages in Ireland. Book a vacation of at least six nights and receive $499 round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles to Dublin. For example, the six-night Taste of Ireland starts at $1,798 per person double for the Dec. 15 departure. Price includes reduced airfare; six nights’ lodging in Dublin, Killarney and Bunratty; 10 meals; ground transportation; several tours; and taxes. Savings vary. In December, for example, the fare typically starts at about $820. Book by March 19; travel April 1-Dec. 31. Info: 800-243-8687, www.cietours.com/march-air.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.