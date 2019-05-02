This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County and Discover the Palm Beaches in Florida are holding the annual Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture (MOSAIC) in May, featuring discounts on activities and hotel deals. Savings vary. For example, receive free admission for two to the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach (normally $16), half off the second ticket for a public guided tour of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach (normally $10 each) and a free sixth night at the Breakers Palm Beach (nightly rates with taxes are from $407; valid through Sept. 30). Pick up a MOSAIC Culture Coupon Card at participating hotels and visitors centers or download the card at palmbeachculture.com/mosaic.

Receiv e more than $750 in perks at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino on the Dutch Caribbean island. The One Happy Break deal starts at $1,560 and includes two nights in an ocean view room, $500 food-and-beverage credit, snorkel cruise for two (worth $178) and half-day cabana at the adults-only pool ($75). Add 14 percent resort fee and 11 percent tax. Stay Sunday through Thursday, by Dec. 19. Use booking code YX1. Info: 800-228-9290, marriott.com .

Amtrak is offering discounts for group travel. When two passengers travel together, the second passenger receives a 15 percent discount, the third person receives 60 percent off and the fourth, 70 percent. For example, round-trip tickets from Washington to New York start at $490 for four travelers, a savings of $278. Request promo code V291. Three-day advance purchase required. Promo applies to coach seats. Blackout dates apply. Info: amtrak.com/sharefares.

Sea

Save up to $11,000 per stateroom on Abercrombie & Kent’s luxury expedition cruises in Antarctica. In addition, solo travelers receive 50 percent off the single supplement on the Dec. 7 and Dec. 17 sailings. The deal applies to stateroom categories 1 through 3 on 2019-2020 cruises aboard Le Lyrial, an all-balcony ship that carries 199 guests. For example, the 18-day Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands cruise starts at $18,995 per person double, including taxes, for a classic stateroom (down from $22,995); the single supplement costs $8,623 (was $17,245). Book the flight through A&K and receive an air credit of $1,500 per person. Info: 800-554-7016, abercrombiekent.com.

Cruise and Maritime Voyages has a two-for-one offer on its Treasures of Southeast Asia cruise. The 15-night voyage starts at $2,639 per couple, including taxes. The ship sails round trip from Singapore on Feb. 23, 2020, and stops in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. Book by June 30. Info: 855-206-4897, us.cruiseandmaritime.com.

Air

Qatar Airways has a sale on business-class fares. For example, the round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia, starts at $2,950, with taxes. The fare on other airlines starts at about $3,800. Travel July 29-Jan. 1; some dates are sold out. Restrictions include a 10-day minimum stay. Book by May 6 at qatarairways.com.

Package

Book African Travel’s South African Splendor tour and receive a free night in a luxury hotel valued at $450. The 10-night vacation starts at $5,995 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Johannesburg; three domestic flights; four nights at the Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa in Cape Town; three nights at Rhino Sands Safari Camp in Manyoni Private Game Reserve, including game drives and meals; three nights at the Oyster Box Hotel in Durban, including the free night; daily breakfasts; hotel transfers; and taxes. Book by May 31. For the lowest price, depart on Sept. 13. Info: 800-421-8907, africantravelinc.com.

