Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection — an oceanfront resort on the Caribbean island of Anguilla — is offering 30 percent off stays. (iStock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Mahekal Beach Resort, in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen, is offering half-off rates plus other perks. The Swing in the Sun deals start at $195 a night, plus 12 percent tax, and include accommodations in a palapa-style bungalow; breakfast and a choice of daily lunch or dinner; and a $200 resort credit on stays of at least six nights. Book during the pre-sale period of July 1-6 to receive two drinks at any of the property’s three pools. Otherwise, book by July 29 and travel July 29, 2019 through Oct. 31, 2020. Info: mahekalbeachresort.com.

Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection — an oceanfront resort on the Caribbean island of Anguilla — has 30 percent off stays through Sept. 2. Rates for the Long Summer Nights Offer vary by date and room type. For example, a garden-view deluxe king room in mid-August starts at $385, plus $85 taxes and fees; usual rate is from $549, plus $121 taxes. Info: 844-229-9004, aubergeresorts.com/malliouhana.

The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria resort in Phoenix, is celebrating its 90th birthday with more than 40 percent savings. The anniversary deal starts at $144 a night and includes a bottle of private label champagne (worth $45) and a $90 resort credit. Add about 13 percent tax and a $35 resort fee. Book at least three days in advance through the year; some blackout dates apply. Info: 602-955-6600, arizonabiltmore.com.

Sea

With Azamara, save up to 30 percent on select 2019 and 2020 cruises. The Sail into Savings promotion applies to nearly 80 voyages departing between Nov. 5, 2019, and Nov. 14, 2020. For example, the 15-night New Zealand & Australia cruise sailing from Auckland to Sydney on March 9, 2020, starts at $3,359 per person double, a savings of more than $1,000. Add $497 in port charges and fees. Rates include beverages and tips. Book by July 31. Info: 855-292-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com.

Ecoventura is offering 10 percent off its seven-night Galapagos cruises aboard the world’s only Relais & Chateaux yachts, the Origin and Theory. The 10-cabin luxury cruises start at $7,065 per person double (was $7,850) and includes free WiFi ($300 value), for a total savings of $1,085. Price includes four-course gourmet meals and snacks; open bar; guided shore excursions; snorkel equipment, stand-up paddleboards and sea kayaks, and select transfers. Valid on select routes from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. Info: 305-262-6264, ecoventura.com.

Air

Air China is offering sale fares from Washington Dulles to several destinations in Asia. For example, the round-trip fare to Bangkok starts at $612, including taxes. Other airlines are matching. Travel restrictions vary by destination; for Bangkok, travel Sept. 1-Nov. 30, except for return blackout dates of Sept. 29-Oct. 3 and Oct. 5-16. Book by July 31. Info: airchina.us.

Package

Escapes by Globus is offering savings on select 2019 departures of its Greek Escape with 3-Night Aegean Cruise package. For example, the trip departing Washington Dulles on Nov. 8 costs $1,799 per person double, a savings of $314. Price includes round-trip airfare to Athens; seven nights’ lodging in Athens, Nauplia, Olympia and Delphi; three-night cruise with stops at several Greek islands and Kusadasi, Turkey; 18 meals; land transportation; tours; and taxes. Book by June 28. Info: 866-755-8581, globusjourneys.com.

— Carol Sottili and Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.