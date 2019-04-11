Overseas Adventure Travel is offering free airfare and discounts on select trips to South America, including the 16-night Machu Picchu & the Galapagos package that departs from Lima, Peru. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Vista Celestial, a luxury boutique hotel in Costa Rica, is offering 40 percent off stays of five, seven and 10 nights. The May All Inclusive packages cost $4,398 per couple for five nights, $6,155 for a week and $8,295 for 10 nights. Price includes accommodations in a luxury villa; three daily meals with beverages, including alcoholic drinks; two massages; and taxes. Book by May 1 and stay May 1-31. Use promo code MyMayGetAway. Info: 888-829-7560, vistacelestial.com.

Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort and Residences and Port Ferdinand Yacht & Beach Club Residences, a pair of sister resorts in Barbados, are offering 35 percent off villas. A one-bedroom harborside villa at Port Ferdinand starts at $535 a night double, including taxes, and a one-bedroom premium beachfront villa at Saint Peter’s Bay starts at $495. The Summer Savings 2019 special also includes airport transfer, swim-and-snorkel excursion with turtles, nonmotorized watersports activities and unlimited water taxi service between the properties. Book by April 30; travel May 1-Dec. 14. Minimum three-night stay. Info: 866-978-6931, stpetersbaybarbados.com and 855-346-8662, portferdinand.com.

The Cooper Inn in Cooperstown, N.Y., is offering up to 25 percent off select nights in April and May. Rates start at $169 a night, plus $20 taxes. The Spring Inn Bloom special also includes daily breakfast, WiFi, parking and admission to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Fenimore Art Museum or Farmers’ Museum. Info: 800-348-6222, cooperinn.com.

Sea

Intrepid Travel has discounted several of its adventure cruises by 20 percent. For example, a seven-night Indonesian Island cruise that sails round trip from Bali starts at $2,056 per person double, including taxes — a savings of $514. Promo also applies to 13 itineraries in Europe and eight in Southeast Asia. Book by April 30 and travel by Oct. 31. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us.

Windstar Cruises is offering free airfare from Los Angeles to Papeete on select Tahiti cruises. The deal applies to seven, 10 and 11-night cruises and includes round-trip air on Air Tahiti Nui, pre-cruise night at the InterContinental Papeete Hotel, round-trip airport transfers, post-cruise hotel day room and taxes. Prices vary. For example, the seven-day Dreams of Tahiti cruise departing June 6 starts at $4,399 per person double. By comparison, brochure price is $9,799, and airfare from Los Angeles to Tahiti typically costs more than $900. Info: 866-536-4704, windstarcruises.com.

Air

British Airways is offering an airfare and car rental deal that costs less than airfare alone. For example, in early May, round-trip air from BWI Marshall to Glasgow, Scotland, and a seven-day economy car rental starts at about $947, including taxes. By comparison, airfare alone costs about $1,000. Book by April 29 and travel by Dec. 15. Info: britishairways.com.

Package

With Overseas Adventure Travel, which caters to travelers ages 55 and older, receive free airfare on select trips to South America and Europe, plus discounts on several departures. For example, with the $500 discount, the 16-night Machu Picchu & the Galapagos trip starts at $5,495 per person double and includes airfare from Washington Dulles to Lima, Peru, with return from Quito, Ecuador (worth $800); five internal flights; 12 nights’ lodging in Peru and Ecuador; four-night Galapagos cruise; 38 meals; 21 guided tours; land transportation; gratuities; transfers; and taxes. Depart in September or October. Book by calling 800-955-1925 by April 30; request promo code FREE FALLAIR. Info: oattravel.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.