This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has a summer special with 20 participating hotels. Savings and restrictions vary. For instance, save 50 percent at the Ti Kaye Resort and Spa, plus 20 percent off spa and diving activities. Nightly rates start at $201 per couple and include continental breakfast, snorkel gear and taxes. Book by July 31 for travel through Dec. 15. At the Marigot Bay Resort Spa and Marina, the 7 Experiences in 7 Days special includes a free seventh night; bottle of wine; 30-minute spa treatment; cooking demo and body scrub workshop; garden walk; and more. A week-long stay in July starts at $2,124, including taxes and the free night worth $295. Info: stlucia.org.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is kicking off its third-annual Miami Hotel Months, with deals at more than 90 hotels. The specials, which run through September, vary. For example, save 15 percent at the Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton; rooms start at $166 a night, including taxes. Other specials include a free third night at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami and a $150 resort credit on a three-night stay at Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. Travel restrictions vary by property. Info: miamiandbeaches.com.

Amtrak has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on sleeping accommodations throughout its rail network. One guest pays the full adult fare for the bedroom, family room or roomette, and the companion rides and sleeps free. For example, the one-way fare from Washington to Orlando costs $314 for two people in a roomette and $602 for a bedroom; to Chicago, the fares are $275 and $416, respectively. Book by June 10; travel Aug. 1-March 31. The sale is not valid on the Auto Train. Use promo code V540. Info: amtrak.com.

Topnotch Resort, in Stowe, Vt., has a last-minute special with 30 percent savings. The Spring is in the Air package starts at $531 for two nights in a deluxe king room, including taxes — a savings of $227. Book and stay by June 30. Info: 800-451-8686, topnotchresort.com.

Sea

G Adventures is offering between 25 and 40 percent off select Mekong River cruises. For example, the seven-night Mekong River Experience cruise departing on Aug. 25 starts at $1,199 per person, down from $1,999. (Solo travelers share a cabin with a roommate of the same gender.) The Toum Tiou II riverboat sails from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Minh City. Price includes 16 meals, several tours, farewell cocktail and captain’s dinner, all river and land transport, and taxes. Book by June 30. Info: 888-800-4100, gadventures.com.

Air

Save $100 on Aer Lingus flights to nearly 30 destinations in Europe. Fares vary. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Amsterdam starts at $588 in early September, including taxes and the $100 discount. The flight to Dublin starts at $500. Travel Aug. 1-Oct. 31. Book by June 11 at aerlingus.com.

— Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.