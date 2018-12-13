Windstar is offering a shipboard credit of up to $1,000 per stateroom on its 2019 and 2020 voyages to destinations including Costa Rica, pictured. (David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Receive a free night at Miraval, the wellness retreat in Austin and Tuscon. Book four nights and receive the fifth free, plus a $175 credit on the paid nights. Rate includes daily healthy meals, beverages and snacks; unlimited hiking, mountain biking, fitness classes, yoga, meditation and more; and airport transfers or free valet parking. The new Austin property also has a free third night special with a $100 credit. Nightly rates start at $609 for singles and $509 per person double, plus 23 percent resort fee, at both properties. Use promo code FREE5THNIGHT. Info: miravalresorts.com.

Hotel Week NYC is offering discounts at 16 hotels for stays Jan. 4-14. Hotels are located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and in several Manhattan neighborhoods, including the Upper West Side, the Garment District and Midtown. For example, rate at Luma Hotel Times Square starts at $233 per night, including $33 taxes, for a savings of $109. No deadline to book, but the promotion is based on availability. Info: hotelweeknyc.com .

Eurail’s Winter Promotion has savings of between 15 and 37 percent on a variety of rail passes. For example, a Global Pass allowing seven days of rail travel within one month in any of 28 countries is now about $508, a savings of about $170. Travel through 2019. Purchase by Dec. 30 at eurail.com .

Sea

Through Dec. 17, Windstar is offering a shipboard credit of up to $1,000 per stateroom — or $500 per guest — on all 2019 and 2020 voyages. The credit varies based upon the length of voyage. For example, receive a $1,000 credit on premium suites on voyages of at least 11 days; $500 for premium suites on seven-to-10-day trips; $400 for standard staterooms and suites on voyages of at least 11 days; and $200 for standard staterooms or suites on seven-to-10-day voyages. Solo cruisers receive the credit at the per-person rate. Premium suites include Bridge Suite, Owner’s Suite, Classic Suite, and Wind Surf Category STE. The deal applies to all 2019 and 2020 sailings around the world, including Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, and Tahiti. Info: 888-989-5084, windstarcruises.com .

CroisiEurope is waiving the single supplement on its New Year’s Eve in Venice cruise departing Dec. 28. The five-day cruise starts at $1,806 per person, with taxes and port fees; a single cabin previously cost $2,507. Price includes all meals and drinks, including a New Year’s Eve dinner with wine and a glass of sparkling wine. Info: 800-768-7232, croisieuroperivercruises.com.

Air

La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline, is offering introductory rates of $1,200 round trip on its new nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Nice, France. The new route will operate five times weekly May-October. Sale is limited to first 1,000 passengers; some dates are sold out. Regular fare starts at $1,500 round trip. Info: 800-218-8187, lacompagnie.com .

Package

Spend four nights in Montego Bay, Jamaica starting at $869 per person double with a deal from CheapCaribbean.com. The trip includes round-trip airfare from BWI Marshall; four nights at the all-inclusive Sunscape Splash Montego Bay, with meals and beverages; $200 in resort coupons that can be used for extras, such as spa services; and taxes. Low price applies to select January-March departures. Priced separately, package would cost about $965 per person double, for a total savings of $192 per couple. Book by Dec. 23. Info: 800-915-2322, cheapcaribbean.com.

Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili