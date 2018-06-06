The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles is offering 50 percent off the second night on stays July 31 through the end of the year. (Erik Lattwein/Alamy Stock Photo)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Don’t sweat your ride to your job interview: Megabus is offering employee-hopefuls a free round-trip bus trip to more than 100 mostly domestic destinations. (A few go to Canada.) Savings vary. For example, round-trip fare from Washington to Atlanta starts at $102; a round-trip ticket from Arlington to New York City costs $135, including fees. Travel through June 15, or if you have already booked your interview trip, you can redeem the code on a future trip before Dec. 31. Enter at woobox.com/mbgqrw; a photo of your interview confirmation is required. In addition, on June 13, career coaching experts will offer advice on select routes between Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, in Los Angeles, is offering 50 percent off the second night. The Twice as Nice deal starts at $319 for the first night and $160 for the second evening, plus 16 percent tax. Valid July 31 through the end of the year; blackout dates apply. Use booking code PRO50. The hotel’s claim to pool fame: David Hockney, whose portraits are on display at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art through July 29, painted the mural at the bottom of the Tropicana Pool. Info: 323-856-1970, thehollywoodroosevelt.com.

Tremblant, a ski resort in Quebec, is offering summer savings. Save 15 percent on two-night stays, 25 percent on three nights and 30 percent on four nights or longer. For example, a four-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at Place St.-Bernard in mid-July is about $580, including taxes and fees — a savings of $227. Book by June 19; travel through Oct. 31. Some blackout dates apply. Info: 888-738-1777, tremblant.ca/plan/deals-packages/summer-vacation-mountain-offer.

Sea

Book a select Caribbean cruise with Star Clippers and receive a free two-night hotel stay in Barbados or St. Martin, including breakfasts and transfers. For example, the seven-night Grenadine Islands cruise, which sails round trip from Barbados, starts at $1,695 per person double and includes two nights for two travelers at Accra Beach Hotel & Spa, a value of $600. Taxes included. Cruises from St. Martin include two nights at the Holland House Beach Hotel, also worth about $600. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com/us-dom/specials/752-caribbean-hotel.html.

Air

Air Canada has sale fares to destinations across Canada. For example, round-trip fare from BWI Marshall to Toronto starts at $249, including taxes. Fare on other airlines starts at $276. Travel through Sept. 15. Some dates are sold out; 21-day advance purchase required. Book by June 12 at aircanada.com.

Icelandair has a sale on flights to Europe, including Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin and Amsterdam. For example, round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Copenhagen starts at $317; other airlines are charging from $670. Book by June 11; travel September through October or December, depending on the destination. Info: icelandair.com/flights/special-offer.

Package

Save $390 on Gate 1 Travel’s 11-night Turkish Treasures tour. The package starts at $1,499 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Istanbul; 11 nights’ lodging in six locations; 21 meals; guided tours; airport transfers; and taxes.The per-person discount applies to the Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 departures. Book by June 16 using promo code WPTR390. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com/mediterranean/turkey/2015/escorted/turkey-tours-13dturtre18.aspx.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.