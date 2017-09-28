This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Plymouth Miami Beach, in the Art Deco District, is offering more than half off stays in October. Rooms start at $149 a night Sunday through Wednesday and $199 Thursday through Saturday. Add 13 percent tax. Rates typically start at $349. The deal coincides with the Miami Spice dining special: Nearly 200 restaurants are offering multi-course lunch or brunch for $23 and dinner for $39. Book at theplymouth.com with promo code PLY.

Wyndham Extra Holidays is offering savings of up to 20 percent at 16 ski resorts. The promotion applies to Wyndham vacation ownership resorts in 10 U.S. states, including Utah, Colorado and Vermont, and three Canadian provinces. For example, a one-bedroom suite at Utah’s Wyndham Park City in mid-December is $159 a night (plus $16 taxes), a savings of $40. Stay Nov. 22-April 10; holiday blackouts apply. Book by Nov. 20 at extraholidays.com/promotion/wyndham-vacation-ski-resort-deals with promo code SKI.

Intrepid Travel is taking 40 percent off October departures of its Gorillas & Game Parks ad­ven­ture in Africa. The 16-day trip in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda starts at $1,965 per person, down from $3,275, and includes 10 nights of camping, three nights in a dorm and two nights in a hotel; 44 meals; several game drives; a mountain-gorilla trek and permit in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park; and taxes. Depart Oct. 21 or Oct. 28. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us/uganda/gorillas-game-parks-104068.

Save 10 percent on a six-day package at Hacienda Puerta del Cielo Ecolodge & Spa, which sits on the rim of an ancient caldera in Nicaragua. The Green Season Special costs $2,125 for two people and includes five nights in a private casita; three daily meals; round-trip airport transfers; welcome cocktail and daily appetizer; two excursions, including a Colonial Granada and Isletas boat tour and a Masaya Volcano and artisan tour; two 50-minute massages; dinner with a bottle of wine; and taxes. Valid through Nov. 30. Info: 772-708-2865, haciendapuertadelcielo.com.

Sea

Victoria Cruises is offering two-for-one rates on the already discounted February departures of its Yangtze River cruises in China. The promo applies to the Three Gorges Highlights cruise, which spends four nights sailing from Yichang to Chongqing and three nights on the reverse itinerary. To receive the discount, you must purchase the shore excursion package, which is also two-for-one. Sale is valid on superior cabins only. The cruise starts at $470 per couple, including port charges, plus $90 for the excursion package. A luxury amenity package with enhanced dining privileges, WiFi and other perks is also two-for-one and costs $200 for two travelers. Instead of tips, each passenger pays a $25 service charge. Book by Nov. 30. Info: 800-348-8084, victoriacruises.com/about/specials.

Air

With Scandinavian Air, kids ages 2 to 11 can fly to Scandinavia and Finland for the price of taxes and fees. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Copenhagen costs $756 for one adult ($701) and one child ($55). An adult must accompany each child. Travel Nov. 1-May 31. Book by Thursday at flysas.com.

Package

Book a round-trip ticket from Los Angeles to Auckland on Air Tahiti Nui by Monday and receive a stopover in Tahiti with three free hotel nights at Le Meridien Tahiti, a value of at least $690. Stay Nov. 18-May 31; blackout dates apply. Round-trip air starts at $1,058. The promo also allows an Australia stopover for an additional $350. Priced separately, air from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $240 round trip. Book by phone at 855-837-9669. Promo details: airtahitinui.com/us-en/tahiti-and-new-zealand.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.