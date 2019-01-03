Gate 1 Travel has a special on several packages in Europe, the Middle East, Ecuador, South Africa and Morocco (pictured), with savings ranging from 12 to 33 percent. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/Associated Press)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Surrey, a luxury hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is offering 45 percent off stays. The Annual Sale rate for salon rooms and suites starts at $395 a night, with taxes; pretax rate is typically $685. Book by Jan. 12. Valid through the year, with the exception of holiday blackout dates. Info: 888-419-0052, thesurrey.com.

Bargains abound in New York with a trio of specials running from Jan. 21 through Feb. 10. For NYC Restaurant Week, pay $26 for two-course lunches and $42 for three-course dinners at such participating restaurants as DB Bistro Moderne and Momofuku Nishi. With NYC Broadway Week and Must-See Week, score two-for-one tickets at such shows as “Dear Evan Hanson” and “The Cher Show” and two-for-one admission at such attractions as the Guggenheim museum (normally $25 each) and Tour at NBC Studios ($33). Bookings available from Jan. 9. Info: nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing.

More than 200 ski resorts in 27 states are offering special deals in January to celebrate Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. For example, on every Thursday, Liberty Mountain Resort in Carroll Valley, Pa., is offering a Learn to Ski/Ride Package for visitors ages 8 and older for $55. It includes a lesson, equipment rental and a beginner lift ticket, a value of $97. Info: skiandsnowboardmonth.org/special-programs/special-offers.

Sea

Hurtigruten is offering up to 30 percent off select cruises departing between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. With the Early Booking Savings deal, book by March 31 and save up to 30 percent on cruises in North America, Mexico, and Central and South America, and up to 25 percent on sailings in Alaska, Antarctica, Russia’s Franz Josef Land, Greenland, Iceland, Alaska’s Northwest Passage and Svalbard, between mainland Norway and the North Pole. For example, the 14-day Highlights of Chile and Peru now costs $4,387 per person double, or $8,776 per couple, including taxes. The ship departs from Valparaíso, Chile, on April 4, 2020, and ends in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Info: 888-387-0112, hurtigruten.com.

With Holland America’s Why Not Now promotion, receive free stateroom upgrades, discounts on select shore excursions and up to $1,000 in air credits on more than 500 itineraries. In addition, book a suite and earn up to $600 in onboard credits. The amount of air and shipboard credits varies by cruise length: Receive $200 and $100 per person, respectively, for cruises lasting seven to 10 days; $300 and $200 for 11 to 14 days; and $500 and $300 for 15 days or longer. Cruise prices vary. For example, the 10-day Atlantic Coast voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Montreal starts at $1,099 per person double for an inside or ocean-view cabin, plus $249 in taxes and fees. Book by Feb. 28. Info: 855-932-1711, hollandamerica.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has sale on flights from Washington Dulles to cities throughout Europe for travel through March. For example, round-trip air to Amsterdam starts at $537, with taxes; other airlines are matching. Saturday-night minimum stay required; blackout dates apply. Book by Jan. 7 at aerlingus.com/html/en-US/home.html.

Package

Gate 1 Travel has a special on several packages in Europe, the Middle East, Ecuador, South Africa and Morocco, with savings ranging from 12 percent to 33 percent. For example, the eight-day Essential Jordan departing New York on March 9 starts at $3,649 per couple, a savings of $623. Price includes round-trip air to Amman; six nights’ hotel in Petra, the Dead Sea and Amman; all transfers; daily breakfast; guide and motor coach transport; entrance fees; visa to Jordan; and taxes. Book by Feb. 28. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.