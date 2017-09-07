This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Ocean Club, on Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, is offering 15 percent savings on a beachy package. The Explore the Mangroves special costs $1,374 per couple (usually $1,580) and includes four nights in a private suite, guided mangrove tour by kayak or paddleboard, daily breakfast, and taxes and fees. Travel through Dec. 22 and Jan. 6- Dec. 21, 2018. Info: 800-457-8787, oceanclubresorts.com.

AMResorts is offering a Kids Stay Free promo for stays through Dec. 22. The deal applies to its all-inclusive Dreams Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. For example, a four-night stay in early November at Now Larimar Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic starts at $960 for a family of four, including taxes — a savings of $232. The promo applies to up to two children ages 12 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult. All meals, beverages and most activities, including kids’ and teens’ clubs, are included. Info: nowresorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free; sunscaperesorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free; dreamsresorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free.

Save at least $125 with a package at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, on Condado Beach in Puerto Rico. The No Leaves, Just Palm Trees package starts at $279 a night (plus 11 percent tax and 18 percent resort fee) and includes daily breakfast for two (valued at $52), daily $25 resort credit for food and drinks, cabana rental (normally $50) and buy one-get-one-half-off spa treatments (savings from $59). Book by Dec. 1; travel through Dec. 21. Info: marriott.com/hotels/travel/sjupr-san-juan-marriott-resort-and-stellaris-casino.

Sea

Costa Cruises is celebrating its 70th anniversary with up to $500 in shipboard credits on Caribbean, South American and transatlantic sailings (500 euros on other itineraries). The $500 is applied in set amounts to reduce the cost of shore tours, specialty dining, massages, wine package, photos and WiFi. For example, a $125 wine package receives a $60 credit; a $280 photo collection is discounted by $80. The deal applies to most cruises departing April 1 through Dec. 31. Exclusions include world cruises and world cruise segments, as well as cruises aboard the Costa neoRomantica. Book by Oct. 23. Info: 800-462-6782, costacruise.com.

The United States Tour Operators Association is celebrating its fourth annual Travel Together Month with more than 100 special offers on land vacations, cruises and packages on all seven continents. A sampling of cruise deals: With Abercrombie & Kent, save $1,000 per person double on its Cuba by Land & Sea: A People-to-People Cruise. The trip, which departs in February and March, starts at $9,995 per person double and includes seven nights aboard a yacht and taxes. Emerald Waterways is offering free airfare on all new Rhine river itineraries for travel on select departures in 2018; use promo code USATODAY. The promotion runs through Sept. 30. Info: ustoa.com/travel-together-month.

Air

Southwest has a systemwide sale on nonstop flights booked by Sept. 21. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Providence, R.I., starts at $98, with taxes; other airlines are matching. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. For domestic destinations, travel on all days but Friday and Sunday, from Sept. 26 to March 7. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. Info: southwest.com.

Package

Great Value Vacations is offering a trip to Bali for $899 per person double. The price includes round-trip airfare from San Francisco to Denpasar; six nights lodging with breakfasts in Seminyak at either the Sense Sunset Hotel or Hotel Santika; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip would cost about $100 more per person. The package is also available with extra hotel nights. Airfare from Washington to San Francisco, priced separately, starts at about $330 round trip. Book by Sept. 11 at 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com/vacations/the-bali-experience.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs