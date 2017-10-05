A pair of moose in Alaska’s Denali National Park. Save $500 on land-and-cruise trips there in 2018. (Jessica Matthews/For The Washington Post)

The week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Book by Nov. 1 and save $100 on any International Culinary Tours trip. The deal applies to food-centric tours in Bali, Italy, Portugal, Burma (also known as Myanmar), Spain and France. For example, with the discount, the 10-day Bali trip costs $1,895 per person double and includes three-star hotel accommodations in Ubud and Seminyak; daily breakfast, seven lunches and six dinners; three cooking classes with market visits; yoga class; several excursions, such as a visit to a coffee and tea plantation, an artisan chocolate factory and the Ubud Monkey Forest; transportation; and taxes. Depart March 31 or April 14. Info: 800-341-8687, internationalculinarytours.com.

The four-star Hotel Husafell, near the Langjokull Glacier, has a Northern Lights special in Iceland. The Northern Lights & Krauma Baths deal costs $225 per person double and includes two nights’ lodging, with a free Northern Lights wake-up call; daily breakfast; access to the Husafell thermal swimming pool and the new Krauma geothermal nature baths; WiFi; parking; and taxes. Valid through March 1. By comparison, a two-night stay alone starts at nearly $600. Info: hotelhusafell.com/tilbod/northern-lights-krauma-nature-spa.

Receive a free fourth night at the Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa in Bocas del Toro, Panama. Rates vary by season and accommodations. For example, through Dec. 18, four nights in a one-bedroom villa with a private pool starts at $897, plus $90 in taxes — a savings of $329. The Island Nights package also includes airport transfers, one

60-minute massage, two canopy zip line passes, access to the new beach club, two cocktails and WiFi, an added value of about $235. Book at 970-367-4811. Info: www.redfrogbeach.com/island-nights.

Sea

With John Hall’s Alaska, save $500 on Denali Explorer land-and-cruise trips in 2018. The 13-day Alaskan adventure starts at $4,999 per person double (was $5,499) and includes six nights on Alaskan Dream Cruises’s Baranof Dream, Celebrity’s Millennium or Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas; accommodations in Anchorage, Denali National Park, Talkeetna and Seward; 35 meals; Alaskan land guides; land transportation, including the Alaska Railroad; airport transfers; most gratuities; daily excursions, such as a visit to Wolf’s Den Kennel and a Kenai Fjords National Park cruise; and taxes. Book by Jan. 1. Select departures June through September. Info: 800-325-2270, www.kissalaska.com/denali-explorer.html.

Book by Oct. 8 and receive cabin upgrades and a $50 shipboard credit per cabin on select Carnival cruises departing through December 2018. For example, an oceanview cabin on the six-night Eastern Caribbean cruise departing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 3 starts at $632 per person double, including tax; upgrade is valued at about $40. Request the Plan a Cruise Month sale. Info: 800-764-7419, www.carnival.com.

Air

Alaska Airlines is offering sale fares of $138 round trip from Reagan National to Dallas Love Field for travel through Nov. 15. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at $175. Virgin America, which Alaska Airlines acquired last year, operates the flights. Restrictions include a 21-day advance purchase. Book by Monday at www.alaskaair.com.

Package

Troy Tours is offering a six-night tour of Israel starting at $1,299 per person double. The trip includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Tel Aviv; three nights’ hotel in Jerusalem, two nights in Acre and one night in Netanya; 12 meals; land transport; guided tours; airport transfers; and taxes. For lowest price, depart Jan. 20 or 27. Priced separately, hotel and airfare alone start at about $1,100. Info: 310-417-3460, www.troytours.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs