Land

For Thomson Family Adventures’s 20th anniversary, children traveling with one paying adult receive a free extension on trips in Cambodia, Peru, Italy, Ecuador, Ireland and Singapore. For example, the 11-day Southern Italy: Amalfi, Vulcano & Sicily trip costs $4,890 per adult and $4,690 per child under age 12, plus $2,490 per adult for the Rome extension. Total cost for one adult is $7,380 and for one child is $4,690 (originally $6,680). The extension includes train transportation from Naples to Rome, three nights’ lodging at Ponte Sisto, most meals, a guided tour of the Colosseum, cycling along Appian Way, airport transfers and taxes. Book by Dec. 19. Info: 800-262-6255, familyadventures.com.

Book a roomette on Amtrak and receive a free companion fare. The deal applies to sleeping accommodations on the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle. For example, the one-way fare from Washington to Chicago starts at $275 for two passengers, a savings of $102. From Washington to Orlando, the one-way fare starts at $314, a savings of $135. The companion must share the cabin with the paying passenger. Travel Jan. 7-May 23; book by Dec. 11. Info: amtrak.com.

Sanderling Resort, a beachfront property in Duck, N.C ., is offering a discounted rate to educators, current and former military, fire and rescue workers, and law enforcement and medical personnel. The Heroes Welcome package starts at $119 a night (plus $32 taxes and fees), a savings of $68. Stay through March 14. The deal also includes a 20 percent discount on food, spa services and retail purchases. Info: 877-697-4613, sanderling-resort.com.

Sea

AdventureSmith Explorations is offering a 20 percent discount plus a $750 air credit on two cruise expeditions to Antarctica. The 13-night Antarctic Latitudes: Crossing the Antarctic Circle trip, departing Feb. 26, starts at $11,836 per person double, a savings of $3,709. The 12-night Antarctic Latitudes: Whale Science Voyage itinerary, departing March 2, starts at $9,996, a savings of $3,249. Both trips include one pre-cruise hotel night in Ushuaia, Argentina; excursions; hotel transfers; and port charges. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 877-620-2875, adventuresmithexplorations.com.

Katarina Line, a small ship cruise operator in Croatia, has early bird discounts on 2019 cruises. Save 10 percent on cruises departing on Aug. 3, 7, 10 and 14, and 5 percent off cruises in April, May and October. For example, the seven-night Dalmatian Paradise cruise, which sails round trip from Split, starts at $2,753 per person double in April, May and October, a savings of $145. The Aug. 14 sojourn starts at $2,814, a savings of $313. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 800-485-3121, katarina-line.com .

Air

Southwest has a sale on nonstop domestic flights through May 22. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starts at $184, with taxes. Fare on other airlines starts at $271. Travel restrictions and holiday blackouts apply. Fourteen-day advance purchase required. Book by Dec. 13 at southwest.com.

Package

Icelandair is offering a N orthern Lights City Break package in Reykjavik from about $652 per person double. Price includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Reykjavik, three nights at the Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Natura, the Northern Lights Hunt tour and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $876. Travel through April 13. Info: icelandair.com.

