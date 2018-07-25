Alaska Airlines has a sale on flights from Reagan National Airport to Dallas, with round-trip fares from $232. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Earn a free third night at Gansevoort Turks + Caicos, a luxury hotel on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales. A three-night stay with taxes starts at $1,476, down from $2,214, and includes a bottle of Summer Water wine (normally $52), in honor of the hotel’s pop-up rosé bar. Book by Nov. 11; travel Aug. 16 to Nov. 15. Info: 888-844-5986, gansevoortturks.com .

Naya Traveler is offering new travelers a $500 credit and returning guests $1,000 off personalized itineraries of at least seven days. For example, the seven-day “Chasing Chile’s Natural Wonders” trip costs $7,200 per person double for new travelers and $6,700 for return guests. The ad­ven­ture, which visits Santiago, Atacama, Chiloe and Torres del Paine, includes all high-end lodging, guide and transport, domestic flights, daily activities and excursions, many meals, entrance fees and taxes. Depart November through March. Book the deal Aug. 1 to Oct 1. Other destinations include Morocco, Ethi­o­pia, Argentina and Myanmar. Info: 301-358-5096, nayatraveler.com .

Sonesta’s two all-inclusive resorts on St. Maarten, which were both damaged during Hurricane Irma, are offering reopening discounts of up to 45 percent. At the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, which is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 15, a two-night stay for two adults in early December starts at $913, including taxes — a savings of $747. At the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, which is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 1, two nights in early March starts at $732 for two guests — a savings of $488. Two-night minimum required. Book the Stronger and Brand New promo by Sept. 20; travel through Dec. 20. Request promo code PREOPENING. Info: 800-766-3782, sonesta.com/stmaarten.

Sea

Victoria Cruises has two-for-one rates on its 2018 and 2019 Yangtze River cruises in China. The promo applies to superior cabins on the “Three Gorges Highlights” cruise, which spends four nights sailing from Yichang to Chongqing or three nights on the reverse itinerary. To receive the discount, you must purchase the shore excursion package, which is also two-for-one. Discounted fare starts at $680 per couple, including port charges, plus $90 for the excursion package. Instead of tips, each passenger pays a $25 service charge. Book by Aug. 31. Info: 800-348-8084, victoriacruises.com/about/specials.

Air

Alaska Airlines has a sale on flights from Reagan National to Dallas. Round-trip fare starts at $232, including taxes; other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at $296. For lowest fare, fly Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, from Sept. 11 through Nov. 14. Book by Monday at alaskaair.com.

Package

Save $100 per person on a trip to Spain with Great Value Vacations. The deal covers 15 itineraries, ranging from the three-night Barcelona City Explorer to the 12-night “Highlights of Spain.” For example, the seven-night “Barcelona, Costa Brava & the Countryside” trip starts at $1,133 per person double for select February departures. The independent tour includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Barcelona; seven nights’ hotel in Barcelona, Montserrat and Girona; five-day car rental; hotel transfer upon arrival; daily breakfasts; and taxes. For all trips, depart August through February. Book by July 31 using promo code SPAIN. Info: 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com.

With Go-Today.com, save $100 per person on international trips booked by Aug. 31. For example, the nine-night “Rome, Florence and Tuscany Self-Drive” trip departing Nov. 23 costs $2,298 for two travelers, a savings of $200. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Rome, with return from Florence; six nights’ hotel in three cities, with breakfast; second-class reserved train ticket from Rome to Florence; four-day compact rental car; and taxes. Deal applies to trips costing at least $999. Use promo code JOURNEY. Info: 800-227-3235, go-today.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.