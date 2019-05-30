In Phoenix, the Royal Palms Resort and Spa is offering 65 percent off its peak-season rates through Aug. 25. (Royal Palms Resort)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Victoria House Resort & Spa, on Ambergris Caye in Belize, is offering a free sixth night. The Summer Special starts at $1,934 per couple, a savings of $387, and includes six nights’ lodging, daily breakfast, and taxes and fees. Travel July 8-Dec. 15; holiday blackout dates apply. Info: 800-247-5159, victoria-house.com.

The Royal Palms Resort and Spa, at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, is offering 65 percent off its peak-season rates. Through Aug. 25, rooms start at $159 a night, down from $459, plus 13 percent tax. The No Fee Summer Staycation deal also waives daily parking and resort fees worth $60. Two-night minimum stay required. Info: 602-283-1234, royalpalmshotel.com.

With Eurostar, save 20 percent on “standard premier” train tickets between London and several European cities. For example, a one-way ticket from London to Amsterdam starts at $94, a savings of $24; a round-trip ticket between London and Paris starts at $210, a savings of $54. Standard premier tickets include access to larger seats and a light meal with drink. Several blackout dates apply, and availability is limited on weekends. Book by June 6; travel July 15-Oct. 13. Info: eurostar.com/us-en.

Sea

Silversea is offering free economy airfare, ship transfers and one shore excursion in each port, plus a 10 percent early-booking discount, on select Caribbean cruises. For example, the 10-night cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados, to San Juan departing Nov. 21 starts at $4,230 per person double, including taxes. Economy airfare typically costs about $700, transfers are worth $100, and shore excursions go for $700. The promo applies to 14 voyages departing in November and December. Book by June 28. Info: 877-382-6908, silversea.com.

Air

EgyptAir is kicking off its nonstop service from Washington Dulles to Cairo with round-trip fares from $912. Flights aboard the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner depart Washington on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning June 4 and return on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fare on other airlines starts at about $1,100 for connecting flights. Book by June 20 at egyptair.com, and travel by Dec. 28.

Package

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has extended its stopover deal that includes two free hotel nights in Abu Dhabi. Book a flight to any destination served by the airline and receive accommodations at nearly 25 participating hotels, including the five-star Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Radisson Blu Yas Island and the Ritz Carlton Grand Canal. For the deal, book your multicity flight, including the stop in Abu Dhabi, then book the hotel. You will need your booking reference number to receive the hotel voucher. Savings vary. For example, in July, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi is valued at $134, and Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi by Shangri-La is worth $137. Book by Dec. 1 for travel through Dec. 31 at flights.etihad.com/en/freestopover.

African Travel has discounted two of its safari packages. The Kenya Panorama package starts at $5,350 per person double for the Nov. 21 departure, a savings of $800. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Nairobi, one night at the Nairobi Serena Hotel and six nights at three Serena safari camps. The Tanzania Odyssey starts at $5,995 per person double for the Nov. 19 departure, a savings of $900. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Arusha, Tanzania; one night each at the Arusha Serena Hotel Resort & Spa in Arusha and the Tarangire Sopa Lodge in Tarangire National Park; and five nights at three Serena safari lodges. Both trips include most meals, safari drives and ground transportation. Info: 800-421-8907, africantravelinc.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.