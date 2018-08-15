AmaWaterways is offering free round-trip air to Europe on more than a dozen cruises departing in November. The deal applies to six itineraries, including “Danube Serenade,” which sails between Nuremberg, Germany (pictured) and Vienna. (Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Harbor Court San Francisco, near the Embarcadero Waterfront, is offering 5 0 percent off a third night to celebrate its recent renovation. With the “Get Into Bed With Us” package, book a Friday and Saturday night at the regular rate and receive half off the Sunday night rate. Nightly rates start at $152, plus $75 in taxes; the three-night package starts at $530. Valid through Dec. 31. Use promo code UNCOVER. Info: 877-989-5861, harborcourthotel.com.

NYC and Company’s NYC Broadway Week, now in its eighth year, is offering two-for-one tickets to more than 20 Broadway shows from Sept. 3-16. Shows include “Frozen,” “Kinky Boots,” “The Lion King” and “Waitress.” Savings vary. For instance, tickets to “Waitress” start at $79 each, plus about $13 in fees; tickets to “The Lion King” start at $122. Info: nycgo.com/broadway-week .

The Otesaga Resort Hotel, in Cooperstown, N.Y., is offering 30 percent savings for stays Sept. 2-Oct.2. The rate, which includes breakfast and parking, varies. For example, a one-night stay in a traditional queen room on a mid-September weekday starts at $249 per night (plus $30 taxes), a savings of $144. The historic lakeside hotel, built in 1909, is a short walk from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Some dates are sold out. Info: 800-348-6222, otesaga.com/e-specials.aspx.

Sea

AmaWaterways is offering free round-trip air to Europe on more than a dozen European cruises departing in November. Deal applies to six itineraries, including “Danube Serenade,” which sails between Nuremberg, Germany, and Vienna; and “Taste of Bordeaux,” which sails, round-trip, from the French port city. Prices vary. For example, the “Danube Serenade” cruise departing on Nov. 17 starts at $2,799 per person double, plus $168 in port charges. Purchased separately, airfare from Washington Dulles to Nuremberg, with return from Vienna, typically costs about $1,200. Book by Aug. 31 with promo code FLYFREE. Info: 800-626-0126, amawaterways.com/landingpages/fly-free.

Air

Cathay Pacific is offering sale fares to mark its new nonstop service from Washington Dulles to Hong Kong starting next month. The sale applies to Hong Kong and five additional destinations in Southeast Asia. Round-trip fare to Hong Kong, for example, starts at $672; other airlines are matching, but fare for connecting flights typically starts at about $780. Travel Sept. 16-Oct. 15. Book by Aug. 22 at cathaypacific.com/cx/en_US.html .

South African Airways has extended its sale on flights from Washington Dulles to South Africa. Round-trip fares start at $1,009, with taxes, to Johannesburg and from $959 to Cape Town. Book by Aug. 21 at least seven days in advance. Travel Oct. 26-Dec. 9. Minimum Sunday night stay required. Round-trip fare on other airlines to Johannesburg starts at about $1,185 and to Cape Town about $1,030. Info: www.flysaa.com.

Package

Icelandair Holidays is offering a package for the 20th annual Iceland Airwaves Festival, held Nov. 7 -10. A three-night package with round-trip air from Washington Dulles, an Iceland Airwaves Festival pass voucher and taxes starts at $599 per person double. For accommodations and daily breakfast at the Radisson BLU Saga Hotel, the package starts at $815. Departures from Nov. 1. Festival tickets normally cost $182. Info: icelandair.com/vacations/city-breaks/iceland-airwaves/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=airwaves_week33.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.