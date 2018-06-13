This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Monarch Beach Resort, a AAA five-diamond property in Dana Point, Calif., is offering a free third night plus a resort credit. A three-night stay starts at $1,106 and includes taxes, the free night (worth $550) and a $250 credit that can be applied to golf, spa treatments and on-site dining. Book by Sunday and travel by Oct. 31. Info: 800-722-1543, monarchbeachresort.com.

Intrepid Travel is taking 15 percent off its Southeast and East Asia trips departing by Dec. 15. For example, the 12-night Japan: Land of the Rising Sun trip starts at $3,668 per person single or double for select departures in July and August — a savings of $647. (Single travelers are matched with roommates of the same gender.) The trip from Tokyo to Kyoto includes accommodations, land transportation, several tours, four meals and taxes. Book by June 30. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us/south-east-asia.

Sea

Silversea is offering an all-inclusive promotion on select 2018 and 2019 Asia voyages. The deal includes round-trip economy air, select shore excursions in each port, two hotel nights before and after cruise, airport transfers and a 10 percent early-booking discount. For example, the eight-night cruise from Singapore to Bali departing Dec. 13 costs $4,680 per person double, a $520 savings. Price includes economy air from Washington (typically $1,590), hotel nights (about $560), transfers ($60) and shore excursions ($750). Book by July 31. Info: 888-978-4070, silversea.com.

Couples can save up to $1,600 on nearly 20 holiday cruises with the American Queen Riverboat Company. For example, the eight-night Holiday-Christmas Markets cruise, which sails from New Orleans to Memphis on Dec. 16, starts at $1,999 per person double, a savings of $800 each. Price includes pre-cruise hotel stay with breakfast and transfers, shore excursions in each port and all onboard meals, with wine and beer at dinner. Add $179 port charges. Other trips on sale include the Thanksgiving on the Cumberland cruise from Nashville to Chattanooga, Tenn., and the Creole Christmas sailing from Memphis to New Orleans. Book by July 1. Request promo code 2018 Holiday. Info: 888-749-5280, americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.

Air

Alaska Airlines has sale fares on nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Seattle. Fare starts at $396 round trip, with taxes. Travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $450. Book by June 18 at alaskaair.com.

Package

Save 20 percent on a Bahamas package with Resorts World Bimini and Bahamasair, which started service from Miami to South Bimini on May 3. The two-night deal starts at $790 per couple and includes round-trip air (flight time: 30 minutes), two nights’ accommodations at the 750-acre luxury beachfront resort and taxes. Add a $25 daily resort fee. Priced separately, the trip costs $200 more. Book by Aug. 31 and travel within a year of purchase date. Round-trip air from Washington to Miami starts at about $180. Info: rwbimini.com, bahamasair.com

Save more than $200 on Fleetway Travel’s eight-night trip to Spain and Gibraltar. The package starts at $999 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Barcelona (checked bags cost $99 extra); round-trip air between Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; eight nights’ lodging in Barcelona, Granada and Costa del Sol’s Benahavis and on a yacht hotel in Gibraltar; breakfasts; car rental; and most taxes. The deal applies to select departures in November and March. Priced separately, the trip costs about $210 more. Book by June 27. Info: 917-421-7067, fleetwaytravel.com/us/deals/discover-spain.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.