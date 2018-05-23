Save up to $800 on SmarTours’s China Sampler package, which includes a visit to Xian, home of the ancient terra-cotta warriors. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

To celebrate the launch of Unique Hotels of Belize, the new collective is offering 20 percent off an all-inclusive special at its three properties. The nine-night deal starts at $4,029 per person and includes three nights each at Victoria House, Naia Resort and Spa, and the Lodge at Chaa Creek; three daily meals; transfers; one spa treatment per resort and activities, such as a cave tubing and zip-line tour at Chaa Creek and snorkeling or scuba diving at Victoria House; and taxes. Available year-round, with the exception of Dec. 15-Jan. 4. Info: uniquehotelsofbelize.com/uniquely-yours-the-best-of-belize.

Save 50 percent at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, a five-star property on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. In early June, for instance, a bayview suite costs $239, with taxes; the regular rate is $478. Book by Monday; travel through Dec. 19. Use promo code MEM5018. Info: 877-384-8037, marigotbayresort.com.

Eurostar is offering savings on high-speed rail service between England and mainland Europe, with up to 30 percent off standard premier tickets and 20 percent off business premier seats. Sale applies to select dates between July 16 and Nov. 11. For example, a one-way standard premier ticket from London’s St. Pancras station to Gare du Nord in Paris now starts at $112, a savings of $49. Purchase by June 19 at eurostar.com. (Ongoing strikes in France affecting Eurostar service are slated to end in June).

Sea

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has a Spring Into Savings deal on 10 cruise itineraries in Europe and Asia. For example, the 10-night Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise, which sails from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Minh City on Aug. 18, now starts at $2,695 per person double, a savings of $1,500. The cruise includes shore excursions, all meals and drinks, butler service, tips, taxes and airport transfers. Book by May 31. Info: 844-424-2920, scenicusa.com/spring-into-savings.

With Royal Caribbean, receive a free cabin upgrade, half-off the second passenger’s fare and an onboard credit of up to $100. Plus, kids ages 12 and younger sail free. The half-price deal applies to cruises departing by June 22; the kids’ special pertains to cruises leaving Sept. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019. (Holiday blackout dates apply.) For example, the five-night Bermuda cruise departing Baltimore on Sept. 8 costs $1,521 for a family of four, including taxes — a savings of $1,806. Price includes upgrade from an interior to an ocean-view cabin. To receive the per-stateroom credit, which are based on trip length and cabin type, book at least six months before the departure date. Book by May 31. Info: 866-562-7625, royalcaribbean.com.

Air

Lufthansa has a sale on premium economy seats on nonstops from Washington Dulles to Vienna. Round-trip fare is $1,549, with taxes. Other airlines are matching on connecting flights, but fare is typically about $2,000. Depart Oct. 28-Dec. 13 and return by March 13, 2019. For lowest fares, travel Monday through Thursday. Info: lufthansa.com.

Package

Save up to $800 per couple on the eight-night China Sampler package with SmarTours. For example, the Nov. 6 and Jan. 8 departures start at $1,728 per person double, a savings of $300. Pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. Price includes flights from New York to Beijing, with return from Shanghai; flights from Beijing to Xian and Xian to Shanghai; eight nights’ lodging in three locations; 12 meals; several tours; motorcoach transportation; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by June 14. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com/tour/china-sampler.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

