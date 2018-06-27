Chileno Bay Resort & Residences is offering an all-inclusive special in Los Cabos, Mexico, above, with savings of about 45 percent. (Lindsay Lauckner Gundlock/Alamy Stock Photo)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico, is offering an all-inclusive special with savings of about 45 percent. The deal starts at $1,177 per person double for an ocean-view room and $1,107 for a garden-view room. Price includes all food and drinks, including bottomless tacos and margaritas; airport transportation in a luxury SUV; and unlimited water-based and wellness activities. Add 34 percent for taxes. Stay July 7-Sept. 30; blackout dates apply. Info: 844-207-9354, chilenobay.aubergeresorts.com.

Receive a free second night at Barnsley Resort, a 3,000-acre property in Adairsville, Ga. The deal, which applies to a variety of room categories, starts at $339 for two nights. Add $37 in fees and 15 percent for taxes. Available Sunday-Thursday, through Aug. 30. The resort offers a host of activities, including horseback riding, golf, clay shooting, fly-fishing, hiking and s’mores over a fire pit. Info: 877-773-2447, barnsleyresort.com.

Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire is offering birthday discounts. The Decades Discount applies to the second and subsequent nights on Sunday-Thursday stays in a Town Square condominium. Guests born in the 1930s and 1940s receive 40 percent off; 1950s and 1960s get a 30 percent discount; 1970s and 1980s receive 20 percent; and 1990s get 10 percent. For example, a three-bedroom condo for guests who qualify at 40 percent off starts at $285 for the first night and $171 for each additional night. Taxes included. Stay through Oct. 31. Book by calling 888-462-9887. Info: visitwatervillevalley.com/blog/2018/6/18/waterville-valley-decades-discount.

Sea

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has eliminated its single supplement on ocean-view staterooms. The two-night cruise that sails round trip from Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach, Fla., to Grand Bahama Island starts at $149 per person single or double, plus $68 taxes. Fare includes a welcome reception specifically for solo travelers. Book at bahamasparadisecruise.com/solo-cruiser-landing-page.php.

Air

Air Tahiti Nui has a sale on flights from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti. Round-trip fare starts at $808, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $1,299. Book by July 1; travel Oct. 17-Dec. 13 and Jan. 7-March 31. For lowest fares, fly Sunday through Thursday. Restrictions include Nov. 1-12 blackout dates. The deal also includes reduced fares from Washington to Papeete, with fares from about $1,232 — about $470 less than other carriers. Info: airtahitinui.com/us-en/airfare-special/fly-best-less.

South African Airways has a sale on flights from Washington Dulles to South Africa. Round-trip fare starts at $908, with taxes, to Johannesburg and from $959 to Cape Town. Book by July 10 at least seven days in advance. Travel Oct. 26-Dec. 9. Minimum Sunday night stay required. Fares on other airlines start at about $1,000. Info: flysaa.com.

Package

World Spree’s 10-night Amazing Vietnam tour starts at $1,699 for departures in September 2019. Trip includes round-trip air from New York to Hanoi, with return from Ho Chi Minh City; two domestic flights; two nights each at Hotel Nikko Hanoi, Almanity Hoi An Wellness Resort in Hoi An and Indochine Palace Hotel in Hue; three nights at Grand Hotel Saigon; overnight cruise on Halong Bay; four tours; 14 meals; tour guide; motorcoach transport; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,875. Book at least 70 days in advance. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.