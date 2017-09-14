Geckos Adventures has discounted its Halloween in America trip, which includes the Greenwich Village parade in New York. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Geckos Adventures, an adventure travel company for ages 18 to 29, has discounted its Halloween in America trip. The seven-day tour, which travels from Boston to New York City, costs $1,359 per person double, down from $1,510, Price includes two nights in hotels and four nights in hostels; a variety of activities, such as the Olde Town Ghost Walk in Newport, R.I., and the Village Parade in New York City; private transport; and taxes. Meals are extra. Depart Oct. 26. Info: 855-832-4853, geckosadventures.com.

Collette is offering savings of up to $500 on vacations booked by Sept. 18. The deal applies to packages around the world. For example, the Christmas Markets of Austria and Germany trip departing Innsbruck, Austria, on Nov. 25 starts at $1,199 per person double — a savings of $300. Price includes lodging at the Hotel Innsbruck, daily breakfast and several dinners; motorcoach transportation; tours of Munich and Salzburg; and taxes. For even more savings, the 27-day, tri-country Complete South Pacific trip departing on Oct. 14 starts at $6,499 per person double, a discount of $500. Use promo code SEPTSAVE. Info: 800-340-5158, gocollette.com/en.

Save $20 per day on select 2018 vacations with Go Ahead Tours. For example, the Portugal, Spain & Morocco tour departing Feb. 16 starts at $2,529 per person double, a $320 savings. The trip includes 14-nights’ hotel with daily breakfast; eight dinners; 12 tours; motorcoach transport; and taxes. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 800-590-1161, goaheadtours.com.

Sea

With Wilderness Travel, save $750 on two European river cruise itineraries in 2018. The eight-day Paris & Normandy Seine river cruise, which travels round trip from Paris, starts at $2,149 per person double, down from $2,899. The eight-day Blue Danube Discovery Cruise, which sails from Budapest to Nuremberg, Germany, starts at $2,049, down from $2,799. Price includes daily tours and excursions, and all meals with French wines and beer. Add $168 in port charges. Select departures March through November. Info: 800-368-2794, wildernesstravel.com .

With Azamara Club Cruises, book an inside cabin and receive a double upgrade to a veranda stateroom. The deal applies to more than 60 voyages in 2018 departing on or after April 20. For example, the 10-night Islands of the Western Med cruise departing Civitavecchia, Italy, on June 6 starts at $4,099 per person double (plus $117 port charges) for a veranda stateroom, a savings of $2,100. Book by Nov. 30. Info: 877-999-9553, azamaraclubcruises.com.

Air

La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline, is discounting its flights from New Jersey’s Newark airport to Paris. The Back to Business fare costs $1,500 round trip, including taxes — a $300 savings. Book by Oct. 1 at lacompagnie.com; travel by March 25.

Package

Friendly Planet Travel is offering a $300 early-booking discount on 2018 departures of its Best of Turkey trip, plus an additional $100 off with promo code EM091217. The trip starts at $1,999 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Istanbul; 13 nights’ hotels in seven cities; 23 meals; motorcoach transportation; tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. Book promo code sale by Sept. 26 and early-booking discount by Nov. 16. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com/vacation-packages/best-of-turkey.html.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.