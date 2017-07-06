Ritz Tours’s China Discovery trip departing April 6, 2018, starts at $2,349 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Beijing, with return from Shanghai; two domestic flights and eight nights’ lodging in Beijing, Xian and Shanghai. (Roman Pilipey/EPA)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Book five nights and receive two free nights at Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort, on the Caribbean island of Anguilla. A seven-night stay in a garden-view deluxe room starts at $2,712, including taxes and service charges — a savings of $1,050. Rate also includes rentals for snorkeling, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, plus daily continental breakfast. Valid through Nov. 5.

Info: 877-733-3611, malliouhana.aubergeresorts.com.

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is taking up to 50 percent off its suites. The Summer Suite Sale starts at $400 per night midweek and $800 on weekends. Add 13 percent tax and $36 nightly resort fee. Suites on sale include the Crib Suite, with a DJ booth and saltwater tank; the bowling-themed Kingpin Suite; and the Hardwood Suite, with a basketball court and dance floor. Stay through Aug. 31. Info: 866-942-7770, palms.com.

Club Med is offering its summer WOW sale, with savings based on resort, room category and travel dates. For example, a three-night stay in a club room at its Caravelle all-inclusive resort in Guadeloupe starts at $477 per person double on select dates in November and December — a savings of $376. Price includes meals, drinks, activities, fees and taxes. Book by Aug. 22; travel by Feb. 17. Info: 888-932-2582, clubmed.us.

Sea

Secret Escapes, a membership-only travel discounter, is offering 25 percent off a rafting expedition in British Columbia operated by ROAM Adventures. The seven-night excursion on the Chilko-Chilcotin-Fraser River costs $2,021 per person double, down from $2,695, and includes a rafting guide, all meals, lodging in expedition-style tents and taxes. Three departures available in August; book by July 9. To access the deal, you must sign up. Info: us.secretescapes.com.

MSC Cruises is offering two-for-one rates, shipboard credits and other extras on Caribbean cruises. Interior cabins receive a $50 credit; add free WiFi for oceanview cabins. Balcony cabins receive the credit, WiFi and free drinks at mealtimes; Aurea balcony and MSC Yacht Club staterooms earn a $150 credit and WiFi (the rate already includes unlimited drinks). Prices vary. For example, on a seven-night cruise departing Miami on Nov. 25, an interior cabin starts at $514 per person double, including taxes. Book by Aug. 31. Info: 844-612-6824, msccruisesusa.com/en-us .

Air

Air Canada is celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary with a sale to destinations countrywide. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Toronto starts at $236, including taxes. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $326. Travel Sept. 5-Dec. 15 and Jan. 8-Feb. 15. Book by July 10 at aircanada.com.

Package

With Ritz Tours, save $250 per person on its 2018 tours to China. The promotion covers five itineraries, ranging from the eight-night China Discovery to the 12-night Tibet Highland. Prices vary. For example, the China Discovery trip departing April 6, 2018, starts at $2,349 per person double and includes round-trip air from New York to Beijing, with return from Shanghai; two domestic flights; eight nights’ lodging in Beijing, Xian and Shanghai; 16 meals; motorcoach transport; sightseeing with tour guide; airport transfers; travel insurance; and taxes. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 888-345-7489, ritztours.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs