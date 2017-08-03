This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Perillo’s Learning Journeys is offering $100 off the Holi Festival 2018: Colors of India tour. The nine-day trip, which departs Feb. 25, 2018, costs $1,850 per person double and includes eight nights’ lodging in Delhi and Rishikesh; daily breakfast, lunch and dinner; transportation, including round-trip train from Delhi to Hardiwar; entrance fees; three yoga sessions; special activities including a Holi celebration with a local family and a visit with an astrologer; and taxes. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 888-884-8259, learningjourneys.com.

Thompson Hotels is offering discounted rates and a hotel credit with its Uncovered by Thompson program. Book at least two nights and receive up to 20 percent off, plus a $50 credit valid on food, drinks or an Uncovered excursion such as a cycling adventure in Toronto or a Nashville distillery tour. Deal applies to nine properties in NYC, Chicago, Seattle, Nashville, Toronto and Mexico. Prices vary. For example, at the Thompson Playa del Carmen in Mexico, two nights in mid-September starts at $526, including taxes. Valid through Sept. 30; use promo code UNCOVERED. Info: 855-880-1240, thompsonhotels.com/landing/summer-vacation-packages

Save 30 percent on a family-friendly package at the Orlando World Center Marriott in central Florida. The Slide Through Summer deal starts at $1,200 for a family of four and includes two nights in connecting guest rooms at the world’s largest Marriott; choice of a round of golf at Hawks Landing Golf Club, 50-minute spa treatment or two-hour golf lesson; daily breakfast; Mermaid or Shark Academy for two children; half-day at the Kids Club for two children ages 4 to 12; premium poolside seating for the laser light show; and parking. Add about 13 percent tax. Stay through Sept. 4; use promo code SPU. Info: 800-380-7931, worldcentermarriott.com.

Sea

Katarina Line, a small-ship cruise line based in Croatia, has last-minute specials along the Dalmatian Coast. A one-week yoga cruise departing Split on Aug. 19 costs $1,061 per person double, a savings of $120. Price includes half-board plan, captain’s dinner and guided tours in Korcula and Split; add $35 for taxes and entrance fee. The seven-night Northern Pearls cruise from Opatija to Split starts at $790, down from $1,019, plus $30 tax. Depart Aug. 26. Info: 800-485-3121, katarina-line.com.

Air

Virgin Atlantic has a sale on flights from Washington Dulles to London Heathrow. Round-trip fares start at $833, including taxes. Book by Sept. 3; travel Aug. 21-Sept. 20. Minimum stay of Sunday night required. Other airlines are matching. Info: virginatlantic.com/us/en

Package

Lion World Travel has a sale on its Classic South Africa package. The nine-night trip starts at $2,999 per person double and includes air from Washington Dulles to Cape Town, with return from Johannesburg; domestic flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg; airport and game lodge transfers; four nights at the Commodore Hotel in Cape Town and three nights at Ivory Tree Game Lodge or Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge (depending on departure date) in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve; seven breakfasts, three lunches and five dinners; Table Mountain tickets and Cape Peninsula tour; game drives; and taxes. Several departures September-December. By comparison, international airfare is about $1,400 and a night at the Ivory Tree Game Lodge starts at about $475. Info: 800-387-2706, lionworldtravel.com.

Andrea Sachs