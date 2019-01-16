This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

With Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations, save $500 on four 2019 itineraries in Portugal, France, Spain, and Vietnam and Cambodia. Discounted prices range from $3,800 to $5,000. For example, the France: Annecy, Chamonix and the Rhone Alps trip starts at $4,050 per person double and includes five nights in boutique and luxury accommodations; all meals except for one lunch and two dinners; hotel and restaurant gratuities; bike rental; tour leaders and van support; jersey and water bottles; and taxes. Depart in June or September. The eight-night Vietnam and Cambodia’s Angkor Ruins trip starts at $5,000 and includes flights within Vietnam and to Cambodia. Book by Feb. 25. Info: 800-730-4771, gosojourn.com

For National Plan for Vacation Day, the Driskill Hotel in Austin is offering an extra 20 percent off already discounted prices for stays over the holidays — and not just the major ones. Petite queen rooms start at $146 a night, including tax. Valid on Easter, Mother’s Day, Labor Day and Christmas, among other holidays. Booking is open for 24 hours on Jan. 29. Info: 512-439-1234, driskillhotel.com.

Book at least three nights and save up to 50 percent at the Hamilton Princess in Bermuda. For example, with the Pink Sale, a three-night stay in early February starts at $537, plus $177 taxes, fees and gratuities. The rate typically starts at $1,077, plus $240. Friday or Saturday night stay required. Travel through April 14 and Sept. 4-Dec. 3. Info: 800-441-1414, thehamiltonprincess.com.

Sea

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is offering a Wave Season deal on European river cruises, with a choice of several discounts. Choose from free airfare, a discount in lieu of free airfare, pre- or post-cruise land extensions or a two-category upgrade on balcony suites or higher. Deal specifics vary by cruise and stateroom category. For example, receive free premium-economy flights on the Jewels of Europe, Romantic Rhine and Moselle or the Breathtaking Bordeaux cruises, and free economy air on all other itineraries. Prices vary. The seven-night Gems of Danube cruise departing Oct. 24 starts at $4,210 per person double. Book by March 31. Also, book and pay in full by Feb. 28 and receive shipboard credits ranging from about $230 to $340 per stateroom. Info: 857-444-4784, scenicusa.com.

Air

Turkish Airlines has sale fares to destinations in E urope, the Middle East, Africa and India. For example, round-trip fare from Washington Dulles to Rome starts at $599, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $749. Depart by April 9 and book by Jan. 25 at turkishairlines.com.

Package

Book by Jan. 31 and save $300 on SmarTours’s new Around the World package. The trip starts at $6,599 per person double and includes around-the-world airfare starting in New York and ending in Los Angeles; 17 nights’ lodging in London, Cairo, Bangkok, Bali, Sydney and Fiji; 26 meals; 12 tours with entrance fees; ground transportation; and taxes. Also, pay by check and receive an additional $100 off. For the lowest price, depart July 1 or Nov. 4. Info: 800-337-7773, smartours.com/tour/around-the-world.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.