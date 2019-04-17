Kitesurfers’ sails fill the sky in Table View, near Cape Town, South Africa. South African Airways has sale fares on flights from Washington Dulles to both Cape Town and Johannesburg. (Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Save up to 50 percent on rooms at the storied Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. The Summer at the Jefferson package starts at $225 a night and includes accommodations in a grand premier room and valet parking worth $20. Add 13 percent taxes. Valid May 24-Sept. 15. Normal rates are from $525. Info: 888-918-1895, jeffersonhotel.com/packages.

Book at least three nights and earn a free night at Hangaroa Eco Village and Spa, a 75-room luxury resort on Easter Island. A three-night stay costs $840, down from $1,260, and includes breakfast, transfers and taxes. Book by April 22; travel May through September. Use the EasterPromo code. Info: hangaroa.cl/en .

Several resorts in New Orleans and Florida are offering tax refund deals bookable through April 21 for stays through Sept. 30. For example, the rate for two-night-minimum weekday stays in May at Coco Key Hotel & Water Resort in Orlando starts at $153, including taxes, a savings of $71. Deal also applies to four B Resort properties located in New Orleans and in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Marathon in Florida. Blackout dates apply, and rates vary. Info:bhotelsandresorts.com and cocokeyorlando.com ; request promo code REFUND.

Sea

G Adventures is offering 25 percent off Mediterranean cruises. The deal applies to eight itineraries in the Greek Islands, four trips along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and two in Montenegro. For example, the 10-day Sailing Italy to Croatia, which sails from Venice to Zadar (or vice-versa), costs $1,387 per person double, down from $1,849, including taxes. The eight-day Montenegro Sailing, which sails round trip from Dubrovnik, Croatia, is $1,087, down from $1,449. Travelers sail aboard a 52-foot yacht; meals are not included. Book by April 24. Use promo code 19GAV025SAI01MED. Info: 888-800-4100, gadventures.com.

Book a select Star Clippers' cruise and receive two free hotel nights in Barbados or St. Maarten, plus breakfasts and ship transfers, a package valued at about $600 per couple. Deal applies to one 16-night cruise and 14 seven-night cruises aboard the Royal Clipper departing December-April; price for the seven-night cruise starts at $1,500 per person double plus $235 port charges and includes two nights at the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa in Barbados. Promo also applies to one 14-night cruise in December and 10 seven-night cruises January-March aboard the Star Flyer; price for seven-night cruise starts at $1,440 per person double, plus $235 port charges and includes two nights at Holland House Beach Hotel in St. Maarten. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com

Air

South African Airways has sale fares on flights from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. Round-trip fare to Johannesburg starts at $749 (usual fare is $879); fare to Cape Town starts at $859 (typical fare is $948). Deal applies to flights departing Oct. 26-Dec. 9. Restrictions include a Sunday-night minimum stay and a six-month maximum stay. Purchase at flysaa.com by May 1.

Package

Icelandair is offering a deal for the 21st annual Iceland Airwaves Festival, showcasing new music at venues across Reykjavik Nov. 6-9. A package departing Nov. 6 with round-trip air from Washington Dulles, four nights' lodging at the Radisson Blu Saga Hotel, Iceland Airwaves Festival pass, daily breakfasts and taxes starts at $925 per person double; priced separately, it would cost about $1,100. The promo is also available on longer and shorter trips, with departure dates Nov. 4-7. Info: icelandair.com.

— Andrea Sachs and Carol Sottili

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.