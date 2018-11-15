Collette has discounted two last-minute trips, including its seven-day Christmas in London package. Here, Santa School graduates observe the city’s skyline from the London Eye. (Alastair Grant/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

YO1, India’s Holistic Wellness Center in the Catskill Mountains of New York, is offering 30 percent off stays of at least four nights. With the Thanksgiving Gratitude special, a four-night stay costs $2,240, a savings of $960. A tax and resort fee of $371 is extra. Rate includes accommodations, all meals (organic, locally sourced) , ayurvedic and naturopathic therapies, yoga, acupuncture and a personal wellness consultation. Book Nov. 23-27; travel through Feb. 28. Info: 855-200-6004, yo1.com.

Collette has discounted two last-minute trips in the U.S. South and London. The America’s Music Cities Holiday, which visits Memphis and New Orleans, starts at $3,009 for singles (down from $3,399) and $2,299 per person double (usually $2,599). The eight-day tour, which departs Nashville on Dec. 14, includes seven nights’ accommodations with daily breakfast and four dinners; several activities, such as a Grand Ole Opry performance and a tour of Graceland; and taxes. The seven-day Christmas in London costs $1,849 for singles (was $2,149) and $1,249 per person double (was $1,549). Price includes five meals, a tour of Blenheim Palace, a theater performance and more. Info: 800-468-5955, gocollette.com/en.

Spend a long weekend in Philadelphia at a select Hilton property and save up to 40 percent on Sunday night’s rate (Honors loyalty club members get 50 percent off), plus perks. The Weekend Like a Local package extends to stays through March 29 at 11 properties. For example, rate for Honors’ members at the Inn at Penn starts at $535 including taxes for a three-night weekend stay in mid-January, a savings of $107. The promo also includes discounts on attractions and restaurants, such as $20 off Sunday-evening performances at Walnut Street Theatre (unless sold out) and a free beer flight per party on Sundays at Love City Brewing. A minimum three-night stay, including Saturday and Sunday nights, is required. Book by Dec. 31. Info: travel.hilton.com .

Sea

Book a select Asia Adventure Cruise with Peregrine Adventures by Nov. 30 for even deeper savings on already discounted sailings. For example, a Cruising Thailand and Malaysia journey is now priced starting at $3,020 per couple, including taxes, a 40 percent savings from the original price, and a savings of more than $600 per couple from the previous sale price. The Cyber Sale BOGO applies to select itineraries departing Dec. 15-Feb. 23. Book by calling 855-832-4859 or via peregrineadventures.com .

Air

South African Airways has round-trip sale fares of $969 from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg and $1,019 to Cape Town, South Africa, for travel through Dec. 9 and Jan. 10-March 31. A seven-day advance purchase and a Sunday-night stay are required. Other airlines are matching. Book by Nov. 27 at flysaa.com.

Package

Book a winter vacation at Vail Mountain or Beaver Creek Ski Resort in Colorado and receive a $500 air credit on United, which recently expanded nonstop service from Washington Dulles to Eagle County Regional Airport. To receive the credit, reserve accommodations at a property owned and operated by Vail Mountain or Beaver Creek Resort by Nov. 30. Options at Vail include the Arrabelle at Vail Square, the Lodge at Vail, the Austria Haus hotel and the Ritz-Carlton Residences. Book at vail.com . For Beaver Creek (beavercreek.com ), choices include the Osprey at Beaver Creek, the Pines Lodge and the ski in/ski out condos in Bachelor Gulch. Rates vary. For example, a two-night weekend in January starts at $1,579 for two people at the Lodge at Vail, including taxes, and $1,263 for the Pines Lodge. Travel through March 30. Round-trip air starts at about $1,000. Redeem airline credits at united.com/en/us.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.