This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

The Julia, an adults-only boutique hotel named after Miami founder Julia DeForest Tuttle, is celebrating its first anniversary with 20 percent savings for guests named Julia. Rates start at $88 per night and include breakfast, WiFi, beach chairs and wine-and-cheese happy hour. Add 12 percent tax and $19 daily resort fee. Two-night minium required. Book by Sept. 30; travel through Dec. 15. Info: 786-358-9980, thejuliahotel.com.

Contiki, a tour operator for travelers 18 to 35, is offering 15 percent savings on select European trips. For example, the April 13 departure of the 19-night “European Inspiration” tour is now $2,580 per person double, a savings of $455; the trip, which travels round trip from London, includes accommodations in 10 cities; motor coach transportation; 26 meals; trip manager; several sightseeing tours; and taxes. Deal applies to four itineraries, with multiple departures April 1 to Sept. 30 (other itineraries are available at 10 percent savings). Use promo code SUMMEREURO15, and book by Oct. 3. Info: 866-266-8454, contiki.com .

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte, is offering savings of 17 percent for its 17th anniversary. The “(Epic)urean Anniversary Package” costs $955 for two nights and welcome gift, afternoon tea for two, dinner for two in the Gallery Restaurant (up to $160), pastry departure gift, late checkout and taxes. Valid through March 31. The AAA Four-Diamond property recently completed a multimillion-dollar makeover. Info: 888-627-8048, theballantynehotel.com.

Sea

With Grand Circle Cruise Line, couples save $1,200 on select November and December departures of its “Christmas Markets Along the Danube” river cruise. The nine-day trip starts at $2,195 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles; airport transfers; seven nights aboard a private river ship; 20 meals plus all onboard house beer and wine; up to five Christmas market visits; gratuities for local guides and motor coach drivers; and taxes and port charges. The ship sails from Nuremberg, Germany, to Vienna, or the reverse itinerary. Book by Sept. 21 and use code WBPR 001. Info: 800-221-2610, gct.com.

Book a Club Veranda stateroom on select sailings with Azamara Club Cruises for the same price as a Club Interior cabin. The “Double Upgrade” promotion applies to 225 voyages departing on or after March 1. For example, a veranda cabin on a seven-night “Spain Intensive Voyage” from Lisbon to Barcelona departing April 6 now starts at $2,399 per person double (plus $181 in port charges), a savings of about $900. Book by Dec. 7. Info: 855-292-6272, azamaraclubcruises.com .

Air

United is offering sale fares from Washington Dulles to a dozen U.S. destinations for travel through March 6. For example, round-trip basic-economy fare to Cleveland now starts at $171 round trip; other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at $223. Sale is not available for flights on Fridays and Sundays. A 14-day advance purchase is required, and holiday blackout dates apply. Book by Sept. 20 at united.com .

Package

South African Airways Vacations is offering a f ree upgrade to luxury accommodations valued at $880 per couple on its “Best of South Africa Package.” Price for the seven-night vacation starts at $4,499 per person double including round-trip airfare from Washington Dulles to Cape Town; four nights at Taj Cape Town with breakfasts; four nights at Becks Safari Lodge in Karongwe Private Game Reserve with all meals; domestic flights; sightseeing tours; safari drives; airport transfers; and taxes. Lowest price applies to trips departing by Dec. 9; April 1 to 18; April 24 to May 31; and Aug. 11 to 31. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 855-359-7228, flysaavacations.com .

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.