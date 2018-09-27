This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Victoria House Resort and Spa, on Ambergis Caye in Belize, is offering a free fifth night through Dec. 15. The deal applies to all room categories with the exception of staterooms, Casa Playa Blanca and the Rainforest Suite. Savings vary. For example, a five-night stay in a Plantation Room costs $1,499, including tax, down from $1,874. Blackout dates apply for Thanksgiving weekend. Info: 800-247-5159, victoria-house.com.

Earn a free fourth night at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences in Hawaii. The deal starts at $3,600 (vs. $4,800) and includes four nights in a private ocean-view residence, $500 resort credit, daily breakfast and round-trip airport transfers. Stay through April 30. Info: 877-880-9294, timberskauai.com/stay. Use promo code PRO4NF.

Spring Creek Ranch, a mountain resort minutes from Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks in Wyoming, is offering a wildlife special. The Bighorn Sheep Package costs $999 per person double and includes three nights in a deluxe room, with daily breakfast; round-trip airport transfer; full-day safari in Grand Teton and the National Elk Refuge, with lunch; admission to Grand Teton, the National Bighorn Sheep Center and the National Museum of Wildlife Art; and full-day bighorn sheep and petroglyph tour, with lunch. Add $80 in taxes. Travel Nov. 9-30; Thursday arrivals only. Info: 800-443-6139, springcreekranch.com.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. a Leading Hotels of the World member in the Dominican Republic, is offering 45 percent off stays through Dec. 21. The Deal of the Day starts at $169 a night and includes accommodations, personal Casa Cart to explore the 7,000-acre resort (one golf cart per room, seats up to four) and early check-in and late departure, based on availability. Add 28 percent taxes. On select dates, guests will receive 55 percent off; the discount will appear after the date is selected. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-877-3643, casadecampo.com.do.

Sea

With Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, save 20 percent on select 2018 and 2019 itineraries in India, Egypt, Vietnam and Cambodia. In addition, receive an extra 10 percent early-booking discount on select 2019 spring cruises. Savings for the Explore the Exotics deal vary. For example, the 12-day Splendors of Egypt and the Nile cruise starts at $3,850 per person double — a savings of $1,649 — and includes accommodations, airport transfers and meals onboard. The 15-day Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong starts at $3,990 (save $1,709) for 2018 departures and $3,710 (save $1,589) in 2019. Add $140 in port fees. Price includes accommodations, airport transfers, beverages and meals onboard, and gratuities for local land experts and drivers. Book by Sept. 30. Info: 866-883-3684, uniworld.com/en/current-offers.

Air

Air Tahiti Nui has a sale from Los Angeles (LAX) to Papeete, Tahiti, in celebration of their new Tahiti Dreamliner. Round-trip fare with taxes starts at $787. Fare on other airlines starts at $1,207. Travel Nov. 20 through May 31, 2019; certain blackout dates apply (example: Dec. 21-28). Book by Oct. 1. Info: 877-824-4846, airtahitinui.com.

Package

Couples can save up to $500 on Classic Escapes’ 13-day Classic Wildlife Safari in Kenya. The trip starts at $4,495 per person double for select departures in November and February. Price includes accommodations, meals while on safari, park entry fees, hotel and lodge taxes, wildlife sightseeing, emergency evacuation insurance and complimentary luggage tags and bottled water in vehicles. Round-trip airfare from D.C. to Nairobi, which ranges between $1,690 to $2,490 on Ethio­pian Airlines, is not included, as well as tips to camp staff, drivers and naturalists. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-627-1244, classicescapes.com. Use promo code FallCE2018.

