Joie de Vivre Hotels offers up to 20 percent off at nearly 20 properties, including two hotels in New York City (locale of the ”Vessel” sculpture, above, at Hudson Yards). (John Taggart/Bloomberg News)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

At Turneffe Island Resort, a private island resort 30 miles off the coast of Belize, book four nights and receive three additional nights free. With the Relaxation Package, a week-long stay in deluxe room costs $1,690, plus 13 percent tax — a $600 savings. Price includes transportation from Belize City to the resort; three meals per day (not including alcoholic beverages); and use of nonmotorized sports equipment, such as paddle boards and kayaks. The deal also applies to special activity packages. For instance, the scuba diving package starts at $2,390, plus taxes, a saving of $1,000, and includes several daily dives and a day trip to the Great Blue Hole and Half Moon and Long cayes. Travel July 6-Dec. 20. Info: 800-874-0118, turnefferesort.com.

With Joie de Vivre Hotels, save up to 20 percent at nearly 20 properties in California, New York City, Chicago and Baltimore. All but three of the participating hotels are also including a $25 credit that can be used for parking, food and beverages, and other amenities. Rates vary. For example, rooms start at $152 a night at Hotel Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, $138 at Hotel Revival in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood and $259 at Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco’s Japantown. Taxes included. Book by April 30; stay through Sept. 4. Use promo code SPRINGTIME. Info: 800-738-7477, jdvhotels.com.

Save up to 20 percent at more than 40 properties with Destination Hotels. For example, the Royal St. Charles Hotel in New Orleans starts at $184 for two nights, including taxes, a savings of $76. Stay through Sept. 4; book by April 30 using promo code SBREAK19. Restrictions vary by property, and some hotels are offering a daily resort credit of $25 per room. Info: destinationhotels.com.

Sea

European Waterways is waiving the single supplement on more than 40 hotel barge cruises departing April through July, a savings of more than $2,550. The deal applies to itineraries in France’s Burgundy and Canal du Midi, Italy’s Venice and Po Valley and the Scottish Highlands, plus a tulip cruise in the Netherlands. For example, the six-night Caledonian Canal cruise in Scotland starts at $4,690 per person on select dates in May, June and July; the single supplement is usually $1,750. Taxes included. Info: 800-394-8630, europeanwaterways.com.

Save $500 on two May departures of Central Holiday’s Cruising the Adriatic itinerary. The seven-night cruise starts at $1,498 per person double (plus $98 port taxes) for the May 4 departure of the 38-passenger MS Prestige and the May 18 departure of the 30-passenger MS Adriatic Queen. Both cruises travel from Croatia’s Dubrovnik to Split. Price includes daily tours and airport transfers. Book by April 15. Info: 800-935-5000, centralholidays.com/special-offers.

Air

Icelandair has sale fares from Washington Dulles to several destinations in Europe. For example, the round-trip fare to Glasgow, Scotland, starts at $688; fare on other airlines starts at about $820. Travel May 1-June 16 and Sept. 1-Dec. 15; for the lowest fares, travel in the fall. Saturday-night stay required. Sale fare does not include checked bags. Book by April 7 at icelandair.com.

Package

Apple Vacations is offering savings on select all-inclusive trips to Cancun in May and June. For example, a six-night vacation departing on May 12 starts at $1,179 per person double and includes nonstop air from BWI Marshall to Cancun and accommodations at Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa. Priced separately, the vacation costs about $1,322. Book by March 31. Info: 800-517-2000, applevacations.com.

— Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.