Wilderness Ireland has a spring sale with up to $300 off its 2018 hiking and biking adventures, including a trek in the mountains of Connemara. (Ged Dowling)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

At Mountain Lodges of Peru, get 15 percent off the lodge-to-lodge Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu via foot or horseback. The six-night trekking trip costs $3,300 per person double (a savings of $590), and the equestrian trip costs $3,500 (a savings of $625). Both excursions involve round-trip travel from Cusco and include lodging, most meals, guides and taxes. Deal applies to select departures in July and August. Book by May 31. Info: 877-491- 5261, mountainlodgesofperu.com/salkantay/the-trek.

Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, in Manchester Village, Vt., is offering a muddy perks-filled package through June. The “Mud Season in VT” starts at $579 a night for two guests and includes luxury accommodations (usually from $350), a one-hour Land Rover Experience Driving School mud cruise ($275), one mud facial or body wrap at the Equinox Spa (from $130), a mud pie at the Marsh Tavern ($15) and a full daily breakfast ($30-$35). Two-night minimum required. A $35 resort fee, 20 percent gratuity and 10 percent tax are additional. Info: 802-362-4700, equinoxresort.com.

Wilderness Ireland has a spring sale with up to $300 off its 2018 hiking and biking adventures on the Emerald Isle. For example, the Hiking the Mountains of Connemara and Mayo is now $1,589 per person double, down from $1,891. Price includes six nights in guesthouses and hotels; most meals; hiking guide and driver; pickup and transport from Galway to Westport; six days of hiking in western Ireland; entrance and admission fees; and taxes. Depart June 23 or Aug. 25. Other trips include biking and yoga in northwest Ireland and biking from the cliffs to coast of County Donegal. Book by May 31. Info: 844-235-6240, wildernessireland.com.

Sea

Viking River Cruises is offering two-for-one prices and reduced or free airfare on select 2018-2020 departures of several itineraries. Cruises on sale include the 14-night Grand European Tour between Amsterdam and Budapest, the 12-night Waterways of the Tsars between Moscow and St. Petersburg and seven-night Romantic Danube between Budapest and Nuremburg, Germany. For example, the Grand European itinerary departing Amsterdam on Oct. 31, 2019, starts at $4,799 per person double, with taxes, and includes free international air — a value of about $700. Book by May 31. Info: 800-706-1483, vikingrivercruises.com.

Air

South African Airways has sale fares from Washington Dulles to Johannesburg. Round-trip fare starts at $909 for travel Oct. 26-Dec. 9 and $1,019 for travel Aug. 11-Oct. 25, including taxes. Other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $1,300. Book by May 24 at flysaa.com/specials.

Virgin Atlantic has a sale from Washington Dulles to London Heathrow. Round-trip rates start at $629 for Economy Light (restrictions include no free checked bag or seat selection) and $709 for Economy Classic, including taxes. Book by May 24; travel Sept. 20-Dec. 28. Seven-night minimum stay required. Other airlines are matching. Info: virginatlantic.com/us/en.

Package

Great Value Vacations is offering the six-night B&B Ireland with Ashford Castle package for $1,099 per person double. The trip includes round-trip air from Washington to Dublin; four nights in bed-and-breakfast inns; one night at Ashford Castle in County Mayo; one night at Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow; six-day economy car rental; and taxes. Priced separately, the package costs about $1,260. Book by May 25; depart Oct. 27-Dec. 13. Info: 800-896-4600, www.greatvaluevacations.com/vacations/b-and-b-ireland-with-ashford-castle.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.