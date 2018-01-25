From Monday through Feb. 11, NYC & Company is offering two-for-one tickets at more than 60 attractions, including the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. (Kathy Willens/AP)

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

NYC & Company is offering t wo-for-one tickets at more than 60 attractions during NYC Must-See Week. The deal applies to museums, tours and performing arts venues in all five boroughs. For example, two visitors pay $42 for the Best of NYC Cruise with Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, $25 for entry to the Museum of Modern Art and $15 for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The special overlaps with NYC Restaurant Week ($29 three-course lunch for $29 and dinner for $42, through Feb. 9) and NYC Broadway Week (two-for-one tickets through Feb. 4). Valid Monday through Feb. 11. Use promo code MUSTSEE18. Info: nycgo.com/must-see-week.

More than 70 AccorHotel properties across the globe, including select Sofitel, Fairmont and Pullman hotels and resorts, are offering discounts of 10 to 30 percent. Savings vary by length of stay. For example, in early March, five nights at Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City starts at about $932, including taxes — a savings of about $300. Book by April 6; complete travel by April 30. Seven-day advance purchase applies. Other restrictions vary by property. Info: accorhotels.com .

STA Travel, which caters to travelers ages 18 to 35, is offering up to 40 percent off trips around the world. For example, the Costa Rica Quest starts at $879 per person, down from $1,099. Price includes eight nights’ hotel, transportation, one lunch, taxes and several activities, such as a cloud forest night walk in Monteverde and a tour of a coffee cooperative. If you have more time, the 25-day Hong Kong to Hong Kong trip starts at $1,931 (was $2,145). Book by Wednesday. Departures throughout the year. Info: 800-781-4040, tours.statravel.com/search?promoonly=true

Sea

AdventureSmith is offering two-for-one pricing on select Amazon Basin river cruises departing February through April. For example, a three-night cruise sailing round trip from Nauta, Peru, starts at $2,400 per couple. Price includes airport transfers from Iquitos, entrance fee to Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, meals, most beverages, shore excursions and taxes. Book by Wednesday. Info: 877-620-2875, adventuresmithexplorations.com/amazon-cruises.

Save up to $7,400 on two upcoming Antarctica cruises with Oceanwide Expeditions. The 19-night Falkland Islands-South Georgia-Antarctic Peninsula voyage, which departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on Feb. 17, costs $9,500 per person for a shared twin porthole cabin (original price was $16,900) and $16,150 for a single cabin (vs. $28,730). Price includes all meals, shore excursions and activities by Zodiac, lectures by naturalists and one-way airport transfer. The 14-night Antarctic Peninsula-Polar Circle, Deep South Discovery and whale-watching voyage, which departs on March 14, starts at $8,650 for a shared cabin (was $10,850) and $14,705 for a single (vs. $18,445). Info: 800-453-7245, oceanwide-expeditions.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has a sale on summer travel to Europe. Fare from Washington Dulles to Amsterdam, for example, starts at $747 round trip, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at about $920. Travel July 1 -Aug. 22. Saturday-night minimum stay applies. Book by Tuesday at aerlingus.com/html/en-US/home.html.

Package

With Friendly Planet Travel, save up to $500 on select tours to Europe. For example, the nine-night Best of Portugal tour departing Sept. 11 is now $2,999 per person double, a $500 savings. The deal includes a $400 early-booking discount (book by March 8) and an additional $100 savings (book by Thursday using promo code GOEUROPE18). The Portugal tour includes round-trip air from Newark Liberty International Airport; nine nights of lodging in Porto, Coimbra, Caldas da Rainha and Lisbon; 11 meals; motorcoach transport; tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Also, save up to $650 on select air-inclusive European river cruises. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com/entry/europe-sale.html.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at press time Thursday, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.