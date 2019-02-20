This week’s best travel bargains around the globe.

Land

Universal Orlando Resort has extended its Buy 2-Days, Get 2-Days Free offer through June 30. Purchase a two-day, two-park ticket from $275 per adult, with tax, and receive t wo free days at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. Purchase by March 14. You must use your ticket by June 27; valid for seven days from the first day. Info: 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com.

Book a 2020 AdventureWomen trips by Feb. 28 and save $250. For example, the two-week Morocco: Culture, Cuisine & Colors costs $6,040 per person double, down from $6,290. Price includes all accommodations (including a luxury tented camp in the Erg Chebbi dunes), meals, ground transportation, guided tours, gratuities (including camel handlers) and taxes. The trip by the adventure travel company, which is owned and run by women, starts in Casablanca and ends in Marrakesh. Depart March 15 or Sept. 20. Info: 800-804-8686, adventurewomen.com.

At Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, pay for three nights in March and receive a free fourth night at the Sun Valley Lodge and Sun Valley Inn. For example, a four-night weekend stay at the Sun Valley Inn in late March starts at $1,065 per couple, including taxes, a savings of $284. In addition, receive 25 percent off subsequent nights plus a discounted three-day adult lift ticket for $259 per person, a savings of $86. Book by calling 800-786-8259. Info: sunvalley.com/deals.

Sea

With Adventure Life, receive free round-trip air between Miami and the Galapagos on a 10-day cruise in the islands. The Classic Galapagos cruise starts at $7,190 per person double and includes onboard accommodations and meals, snorkeling, sea kayaking, shore excursions, naturalist guide and transfers in the Galapagos. The rate does not include the $100 park fee, $80 transit card or $45 international departure tax. The free air is worth $1,300. Available for select departures in February, March, May, August, October, November and December. Book by March 31. Info: 406-541-2677, adventure-life.com.

Star Clippers is offering a $299 round-trip airfare on two departures of a Panama Canal voyage aboard the Star Flyer and $499 airfare on a third Panama Canal cruise aboard the Royal Clipper. Itineraries and savings vary. For example, airfare for the Nov. 23 departure of the Star Flyer typically costs about $737, a savings of $438. The 14-night cruise departing from Barbados starts at $3,190 per person double and visits the Grenadines, Grenada, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba and Colombia before traversing the canal and ending in Balboa, Panama. Add $515 port charges and $140 mandatory gratuities. Info: 800-442-0551, starclippers.com.

Air

Aer Lingus has sale fares from Washington Dulles to Dublin starting at $562 round trip. Fare on other airlines starts at $965. Blackout dates apply for flights departing Washington on April 10-20 and returning April 9-23 and May 25-29. Saturday-night minimum stay required. Lowest fares do not include checked bag or advance seat selection. Purchase by March 4 at aerlingus.com and travel April 1-June 15.

Package

Troy Tours is offering a six-night tour to Israel starting at $1,299 per person double. The Classic Israel trip includes round-trip airfare on Turkish Airlines from Washington Dulles to Tel Aviv; one night at the Residence Netanya, two nights at Nof Ginossar Kibbutz Hotel in Acre, three nights at the Gold Hotel in Jerusalem, breakfasts and dinners, land transportation, several guided tours, airport transfers and taxes. Priced separately, trip starts at about $2,200. For the lowest price, depart on Jan. 18. Info: 310-417-3460, troytours.com.

