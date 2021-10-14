In Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, you can walk along the edges of the two plates — your legs, in effect, straddling Europe and America. The park is technically getting ever bigger — at the approximate rate of one inch per year — as the Eurasian and North American plates move apart. Testimony to this movement is the magma that has risen to the surface as the continents spread — to create the park’s lava fields seen today. Though no volcano has recently erupted in Thingvellir, they are not considered extinct. And though generally too minor to be felt, earthquakes continue.