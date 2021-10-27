Speaking of clutter, one of the bulkiest items on my trips is my electric toothbrush, an older Philips Sonicare with a large charger. If you’re serious about downsizing, you might want to look at a smaller version of everything, including your toothbrush. Philips has a new travel-size version, the Philips One ($39.99 for the rechargeable version). It works as well as the big toothbrush and uses a USB charger, so you don’t have to worry about packing an extra plug. You can also just switch to a manual toothbrush for vacation. (Yes, those still work.)