I frequently spotted these bilingual street signs in small hill towns such as Groznjan and in Pula, Istria County’s largest city. The road signs along major highways were also in both languages. One of the most interesting examples of this heritage was in the center of Pula, an important outpost of the Roman Empire known for an amphitheater built during the same time frame as the Colosseum in Rome. Forum Square, which has served as the town’s main square since the reign of the Roman Empire, features the crumbling Temple of Augustus, built during the rule of Augustus Caesar. The temple stands beside the medieval town hall that flies the flags of Istria, Croatia, the European Union and Italy — a visual representation of Istria’s identity.