And come people do: in December, to watch George Washington’s 1776 crossing of the Delaware River (captured in the famous painting by Emanuel Leutze), staged by reenactors who cross the river nearby in Durham flat-bottomed boats. Or in summer, to see a show at the Bucks County Playhouse, located on the banks of the Delaware in a former 18th-century grist mill. Opened in 1939, the playhouse earned the reputation as “America’s Most Famous Summer Theater” and over the years has attracted (both onstage and off) the likes of Helen Hayes, Shirley Booth, Grace Kelly, Dick Van Dyke and Robert Redford.