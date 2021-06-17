I had planned a rim hike at Capulin Volcano National Monument for the second day of my trip but woke to a grim forecast — 37 degrees and cloudy. I feared the clouds would obstruct the views of the crater. I rushed to the top and was greeted by an unusual sight for May — ice on the pinyon pine and juniper trees that lined the rim, the result of a cold front combined with the 8,182-foot elevation. The ice on the trees was peculiar — it was only on the northern side of the branches and resembled miniature patches of toothpick-size icicles. Despite the overcast skies, the view was unobstructed, and the ice only made my hike more magical; I stopped every 10 feet to photograph another ice formation. Three hours later, as I hiked the trails at the base of the extinct cinder cone volcano, the skies cleared and the temperature increased 20 degrees. So, I drove to the top again to take photos with the blue-sky background — and realized that I preferred the icy magic of the morning.