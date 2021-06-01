Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, cancel or suspend this Contest (or any portion of the Contest) should any virus, bug, computer problem or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper operation of the Contest and, in such situation (or in the event of any type of error), to select the winners from eligible entries received prior to the action taken or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. In no event will Sponsor be liable for more than the stated number of prizes in these Official Rules. Sponsor may prohibit entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors’ representatives. Releasees have not made and/or are not responsible for any misrepresentation or guaranty, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prizes. By accepting a prize, winner agrees and acknowledges that Sponsor may use winner’s name, voice, biographical data, likeness and city name in any and all media throughout the universe and in perpetuity for promotional purposes without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.