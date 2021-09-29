Such talismans of empire and royalty can seem anachronistic, at least to this American reader. And Thubron’s writing, too, is something of a holdout in a quickly changing genre. Travel literature on both sides of the Atlantic has grown more wary of describing cultural differences, a reaction to the genre’s own legacy of racism. In his early days especially, Thubron sometimes veered into blunt-edged stereotypes. “No Cypriot ever forgets a price,” he wrote in the 1975 “Journey into Cyprus,” describing “the terribleness of the Turk when aroused” in a later chapter.