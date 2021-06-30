Kieffer is hardly alone in her frustration. Bill Mapp wanted to cash in some of his points at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wytheville, Va. Normally, he can secure a room for 20,000 points per night. But, when he checked, the rate had risen by 85 percent. Mapp, a retired recruiting coach from Bristol, Va., could have opted to pay 22,000 plus $90 for the room, but he instead decided to change his itinerary.