The idiosyncratic requirements for even a single treehouse quickly weed out the wannabes, Ash said: “It’s way easier to come up with the idea than to make it happen. A lot of stars have to align to make it a reality. You have to have the right trees for it. The trees have to be able to support the loads. And you have to be feasibly, legally allowed to do this. Every jurisdiction is different in terms of how they treat these structures.”