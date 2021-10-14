I wasn’t quite ready to return to the real world and the stifling 100-degree heat. Before 2020, visitors would get to see the canyon in reverse by going back the way they had come, squeezing past the people in the tour group after them, but pandemic regulations now require people to walk around the canyon, up several flights of metal stairs. As we huffed uphill, though, I realized the hike allowed for more time to get to know Begay, who spoke some Navajo for us. One visitor asked her whether other spectacular slot canyons like Upper Antelope exist. A few, Begay said, and she’s visited them, but “there’s nothing like this.”